Oklahoma man accused of flying drone, dropping cell phones at Fed Med

Federal prosecutors say a man used to be stuck this weekend the use of a drone to fly and drop cell phones into the United States Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield, recognized colloquially because the Fed Med.

Court paperwork say Ruben Simental, 27, used to be busted Saturday by means of the Springfield Police Department for being in a park after hours. Police allegedly found out that Simental used to be arrange at the park past due at evening so he may use his drone to drop cell phones into the close by federal jail grounds.

Federal prisoners are normally no longer allowed to own cell phones and may face punishment if stuck with the units, which can be regarded as contraband.

In a 2018 news liberate, then-Assistant Attorney General Beth Williams known as cell phones in prisons “a major and growing security threat to correctional officers, law enforcement officials, and the general public” because of the prospective of prisoners the use of cell phones to coordinate illegal activity outside and inside of their amenities.

As of Wednesday, Simental didn’t seem to be going through prison fees in Missouri associated with the drone job, however federal prosecutors are looking for to revoke his bond in an Oklahoma case the place he is charged with being a felon in ownership of weapons and ammunition. Court paperwork say one of the prerequisites of Simental’s liberate is that he may no longer shuttle outdoor of Oklahoma.

Simental used to be being held within the Greene County Jail as of Wednesday morning and made a short lived look at the federal courthouse in Springfield.

After the News-Leader knowledgeable Simental’s Oklahoma-based legal professional Mike Johnson in regards to the new allegations, Johnson stated he “looked forward to seeing (Simental) back in Oklahoma.”