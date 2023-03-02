Oklahoma

Oklahoma man accused of flying drone, dropping cell phones at Fed Med

March 2, 2023
The Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield was the first of what are now seven medical centers operated by the Bureau of Prisons.

Federal prosecutors say a man used to be stuck this weekend the use of a drone to fly and drop cell phones into the United States Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield, recognized colloquially because the Fed Med.

Court paperwork say Ruben Simental, 27, used to be busted Saturday by means of the Springfield Police Department for being in a park after hours. Police allegedly found out that Simental used to be arrange at the park past due at evening so he may use his drone to drop cell phones into the close by federal jail grounds.

Federal prisoners are normally no longer allowed to own cell phones and may face punishment if stuck with the units, which can be regarded as contraband.

