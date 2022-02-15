Oklahoma man charged with murder for fentanyl death

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has filed first-degree murder charges against a 23-year-old man accused of selling drugs that killed an Oklahoma County man.The attorney general’s office said Joshua Toliver allegedly sold fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to 27-year-old Cole Stamps in September 2021. Stamps died, and a medical examiner determined the probable cause of death as acute fentanyl toxicity.The medical examiner also found 14 ng/mL of fentanyl in Stamps’ blood.”Fentanyl is incredibly dangerous because it is deadly in very small amounts,” O’Connor said in a statement. “My office, along with our law enforcement partners, will continue to go after those who try to profit from peddling these illicit drugs to Oklahomans. My deepest condolences go to the victim’s family and loved ones.”Investigators seized more pills that tested positive for fentanyl and a loaded pistol in Toliver’s home, according to a news release.Authorities have also charged Toliver with trafficking of fentanyl, aggravated trafficking of fentanyl and the use of a communication device to facilitate the distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

