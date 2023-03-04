Oklahoma man’s sprinkler system broken for two years gets fixed less than a week after calling KFOR for help

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Midwest City guy claimed AT&T employees broke his sprinkler system again in 2021 after shifting his water meter. He stated after nearly two years, he’s in spite of everything getting help when our In Your Corner staff reached out to AT&T.

The circle of relatives who lives in the house stated for years they did the whole lot they may to get ahold of AT&T to mend the problem. After KFOR reached out to the corporate ultimate week, the circle of relatives stated a manager from AT&T confirmed as much as their door simply two hours after KFOR contacted them about the issue.





Back in March of 2021, Joe Goldstein stated AT&T employees broke the waterline to the home.

“It was so frustrating,” stated Joe Goldstein, sprinkler system fixed after calling In Your Corner.

That was once fixed, however then the circle of relatives spotted their sprinkler system wasn’t running, and it were like that for nearly two years till KFOR stepped in.

“Two hours after you made your phone call [to AT&T], my two-year problem was basically on its way to being fixed. Now it’s fixed. So, we’re very happy with you and Channel 4… I think you all do a great service for the people of Oklahoma,” stated Goldstein.

Last Friday, KFOR ran a tale about his broken sprinkler system. That day, Goldstein stated AT&T despatched out a manager to have a look at what had to be performed.

“You guys came out. We did this thing on Friday and Monday they started fixing it and by Wednesday it was done,” stated Goldstein.

Goldstien stated the whole lot was once repaired inside 5 days.

He additionally stated AT&T by no means charged him for the ones upkeep.

“AT&T covered the cost of that for us for our inconvenience. So that was nice of them,” stated Goldstein.

An AT&T spokesperson advised KFOR that upkeep had been finished previous this week.

The AT&T spokesperson additionally despatched us a observation announcing, “As we work to bring high-speed fiber internet to more communities, our goal is to minimize impact on residents as much as possible. In those instances when property damage does occur, we urge our contractors to make the necessary repairs as quickly as possible.”

“I’m very happy that you took us and presented our story and things happened so fast… Average people like us get taken care of,” stated Goldstein.

AT&T additionally stated citizens with questions or issues about fiber growth paintings within the higher Oklahoma City house can name 405-290-7398.