Oklahoma manufacturer expands to Manhattan, announces acquisition of TravAlum

An Oklahoma-based employee-owned horse and livestock trailer manufacturer has announced expansion into Kansas and the subsequent acquisition of Manhattan’s TravAlum, a local aluminum trailer manufacturer in the Green Valley Business Park.
Cimarron Trailers announced Wednesday it has acquired the assets of TravAlum and will convert the existing space into its first expansion outside of its home base in Chickasha, Oklahoma. The asset acquisition will close TravAlum on March 30 and it will re-open under the re-branded Cimarron title March 31. The roughly 30 Manhattan based employees are being encouraged to consider new positions at Cimarron.
Economic development officials are praising the news, including Pottawatomie County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Jack Allston who says they’re “looking forward to Cimarron growing and adding jobs in the greater Manhattan region.”
Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Director Daryn Soldan says Cimarron’s decision “highlights the region’s skilled workforce, excellent quality of life and strong resources for businesses.”
Cimarron Trailers employs 153 people at its Oklahoma plant. Its parent company, Folience, has approximately 500 employees across multiple brands including several Iowa-based print publications.