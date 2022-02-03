Oklahoma McDonald’s getting strawberry pies – FOX23 News

TULSA, Okla. — McDonald’s is bringing back a dessert fans haven’t seen in five years: the blueberry and crème pie. However, Oklahomans will not see that pastry but instead a strawberry crème pie.

McDonald’s representatives say each region gets to pick what pies they sell. Regardless, every single pie sold in United States McDonald’s is made here in Tulsa at the Bama Pie Company.

Both the blueberry and strawberry crème pies will be available for a limited time.

Happy National Pie Day! Stop by your local McDonald’s and celebrate with a classic Baked Apple Pie or new Strawberry & Crème Pie. Posted by McDonald’s on Sunday, January 23, 2022

