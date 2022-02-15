Oklahoma Mother of the Year appointed OCCC president







The Oklahoma Mother of the Year in 2021 is the newly appointed Oklahoma City Community College president.Dr. Mautra Staley Jones was previously the vice president of institutional advancement and external affairs at Langston University. She was also the executive director of the LU foundation, and the pick for 2021’s Mother of the Year. “I feel very blessed to have had such a remarkable year. The accolades are felt. When you are recognized for doing work you love to do, there’s no greater feeling in the world,” she said.That feeling continues to grow as she was recently appointed the new president at OCCC.”I was recently named the 11th president of Oklahoma City Community College. I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to serve in a greater capacity. As the president, I am responsible for the visionary for leading this institution,” she said.The newly appointed leadership role is historical. She is the first black woman to take on this title.”I’m honored by the historic appointment and hope that it serves as an inspiration to others,” she said.While it brings some serious attention, she said her focus is on the students and their success.”I have the opportunity to advance our mission of student success and community enrichment. I’m excited to carry this mission forward,” she said.She said her new title is “children approved,” with her children having a lot to say about it.”My children are excited. President Mommy, I can’t wait to grow up and take classes here. It makes my heart happy,” she said.Her day-to-day is expected to change.”No two days are going to be the same as a leader. I’m going to have the opportunity to engage and interact with constituents and internal and external,” she said.The heart of what and why she does it will remain the same. She hopes to remind young people that anything and everything is possible.”I hope this appointment inspires and helps them understand that no matter their background, their race, their story. Anything is possible,” she said.She was appointed by the Board of Regents and will take the position on March 1, 2022.

