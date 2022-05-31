Oklahoma Officials Release Requests For Billions In Federal Pandemic Relief Funds

After denying requests for them for months, Oklahoma buying officers have launched particulars on greater than 1,400 initiatives asking for billions in federal pandemic reduction underneath the American Rescue Plan Act.
The challenge functions vary from $141 million for the Oklahoma Pandemic Heart for Innovation and Excellence in Stillwater and $220 million for capital improvements at state parks to $10 million for a Joint Operations Heart for the Oklahoma Nationwide Guard. Others are domestically primarily based, like funding for a brand new public security constructing in Norman, $100,000 for an annual dance competition in Tulsa and patio enhancements for a microbrewery in Oklahoma Metropolis.
Former College of Oklahoma soccer coach Barry Switzer and his spouse, Becky, requested $50 million for a national training center for his or her Ground Zero Emergency nonprofit that trains canines on emergency response. The Oklahoma Division of Commerce requested for $145 million for upgrades on the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor to draw Project Ocean, thought to contain a battery manufacturing plant by Panasonic.
The Workplace of Administration and Enterprise Companies launched the functions final week after first denying Open Information Act requests by Oklahoma Watch for the knowledge. The company initially cited an internal purchasing memo that handled all of the functions as confidential underneath a single bid. It mentioned the functions have been “quickly confidential” till the initiatives have been accredited.
Oklahoma Watch, aided by the Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press, filed a lawsuit in opposition to the company in April.
An Oklahoma Watch reporter requested Gov. Kevin Stitt in regards to the data request denial and lawsuit throughout a press convention on Thursday. Stitt mentioned he was unaware of the lawsuit however thought the data ought to be publicly out there. His administration launched the functions a short time later.
Pissed off with the gradual tempo of challenge approvals by Stitt, the Legislature earlier this month voted itself right into a concurrent particular session to offer extra oversight and vetting of the initiatives making use of for federal pandemic reduction funds. Although the common session adjourned on Friday, legislative leaders gave themselves the pliability to return again this summer time or fall to vote on initiatives.
Senate Minority Chief Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma Metropolis, mentioned Friday that Oklahoma ranked 40th within the nation for spending its federal reduction funds.
“We’ve acquired that again on observe now, a minimum of that’s the hope, to be able to get the cash again into the Legislature in an appropriations course of,” Floyd mentioned. “I believe you’re going to see extra conferences and subcommittees, extra initiatives being accredited and the cash being despatched out.”
The cash for the initiatives have to be allotted by the tip of 2024 and spent by the tip of 2026 underneath the American Rescue Plan Act.
Virtually a 12 months in the past, the Legislature arrange the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding to supervise the method. It shaped working teams to contemplate requests for funding in a number of broad classes underneath the regulation, together with well being care, behavioral well being, worblackchroniclece improvement, infrastructure and water and sewage initiatives.
The Joint Committee happened as a result of the Legislature was dissatisfied with the way in which the governor spent cash underneath the primary spherical of coronavirus reduction to states underneath the federal CARES Act. Lawmakers handed House Bill 2932 final 12 months limiting the chief department’s use of that federal reduction fund. A number of different states, together with Connecticut, Indiana and Kentucky, had comparable skirmishes over who has the authority to spend the federal money, in line with the Nationwide Convention of State Legislatures.
Mission Particulars
The state’s Workplace of Administration and Enterprises Companies arrange a web-based portal in October to gather concepts and requests for funding underneath the American Rescue Plan Act. The portal closed April 1. Greater than 1,400 functions have been submitted, totaling $17.eight billion. The state has $1.87 billion to spend in this system.
Greater than $4.2 billion in reduction funding requests got here from state businesses. County hospitals and well being departments requested one other $356 million for numerous initiatives. Municipal governments put in additional than 450 functions totaling $2.57 billion.
In the meantime, massive and small nonprofits requested greater than $5.76 billion in reduction funds. Massive and small companies requested greater than $4.78 billion in funding throughout 150 functions.
Broadband initiatives accounted for the 2 largest requests by companies. Flash Networks Group utilized for $1 billion in funds to construct a statewide broadband community. AT&T Oklahoma utilized for $600 million to increase and improve broadband protection for greater than 700,000 prospects.
The biggest single authorities request was a $648 million utility by the Alfalfa County Rural Water District to replace its consuming water system. The present system is greater than 60 years outdated and has a waitlist for patrons who can’t be added till enhancements are made.
“(Alfalfa County Rural Water District) will add further strains, effectively fields, booster stations and standpipes to increase and replace the system with bigger strains and strain to serve the county border to frame,” the appliance mentioned.
Particular Classes
Sad with a few of the tax cuts and inflation reduction applications within the finances, Stitt final week referred to as lawmakers again to a special session on June 13 to contemplate two plans he introduced in his State of the State handle in February. He needs lawmakers to get rid of or cut back the state’s 4.5% gross sales tax on groceries and minimize the non-public earnings tax fee by ¼ of a proportion level.
Stitt vetoed finances payments that will have given people $75 and married folks $150 in on-time funds to assist with inflationary pressures. He additionally vetoed one other invoice that removed the 1.25% gross sales tax on autos.
The Senate overrode the car gross sales tax veto on Friday, though the Home introduced each plans up on override votes however failed to present both a single override vote. These actions highlighted some lawmakers’ displeasure with the governor’s name for a particular session two weeks earlier than the first election on June 28.
Home Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, mentioned Friday he expects lawmakers so as to add inflation reduction to their very own particular session for pandemic reduction funds. They will additionally contemplate adjustments to 2 massive financial improvement incentives, a $700 million bundle to draw what’s regarded as a battery manufacturing plant by Panasonic and a $250 million fund for rural financial improvement.
Earlier than the Legislature adjourned its common session, lawmakers met a number of occasions in a concurrent particular session to arrange the framework for later motion on the pandemic reduction funds. Every chamber handed scores of shell payments with placeholder quantities, then they amended every invoice, rejected amendments from the opposite chamber and despatched the payments to convention committees. The legislative maneuvers will permit them to maintain the payments alive within the particular session and are available again later to approve initiatives for remaining approval by the governor.
The brand new framework means the federal reduction funds approval will operate way more like the standard finances course of.
“Each ARPA greenback goes to undergo a filed invoice that’s going to be debated by each chambers and despatched to the governor for his signature,” Senate Majority Ground Chief Greg McCortney, R-Ada, mentioned when lawmakers introduced their particular session on Might 18.
Who Requested For A Share of Oklahoma’s Federal Pandemic Aid Funds
Verify out what state businesses, nonprofits and corporations utilized for federal coronavirus reduction funds in this interactive desk.
Supply: Workplace of Administration and Emergency Companies
Paul Monies has been a reporter with Oklahoma Watch since 2017 and covers state businesses and public well being. Contact him at (571) 319-3289 or [email protected]. Observe him on Twitter @pmonies.
