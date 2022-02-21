Oklahoma officials to unveil long-term plan for turnpike system

Gov. Stitt, state officials to unveil long-term plan for Oklahoma’s turnpike system
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s monthly board meeting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to help unveil a long-range plan for Oklahoma’s turnpike system.Oklahoma Turnpike Authority officials said the board will welcome Stitt and Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz to discuss the new plan. They are expected to discuss upgrades to turnpike infrastructure and potential plans to connect more communities.The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s monthly board meeting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.Click here to read the full agenda.
