Oklahoma oil industry experts move forward with production slowly

Oil and gas industry experts in Oklahoma said that they are moving forward with production slowly.Many companies are increasing their production and sources with two major companies in OKC said that they have no plans to change that strategy.One source told KOCO 5 that the mood at an energy conference in Houston this week was one of caution. He said that energy producers make decisions not on the current cost of oil but on what the cost is expected to be far into the future.Experts said that it takes six to nine months at least to produce a new well and that future oil prices are much lower.Oil companies also took a big hit during COVID-19 when oil went to zero. Economists said that this explains a lot of their cautions and these companies are making money for their shareholders.Chevron is up 40% this year and Devon Energy is up around 30%.Chesapeake, which now focuses on about 90% natural gas, has seen its stock nearly double since coming out of bankruptcy.

Oil and gas industry experts in Oklahoma said that they are moving forward with production slowly.

Many companies are increasing their production and sources with two major companies in OKC said that they have no plans to change that strategy.

One source told KOCO 5 that the mood at an energy conference in Houston this week was one of caution. He said that energy producers make decisions not on the current cost of oil but on what the cost is expected to be far into the future.

Experts said that it takes six to nine months at least to produce a new well and that future oil prices are much lower.

Oil companies also took a big hit during COVID-19 when oil went to zero. Economists said that this explains a lot of their cautions and these companies are making money for their shareholders.

Chevron is up 40% this year and Devon Energy is up around 30%.

Chesapeake, which now focuses on about 90% natural gas, has seen its stock nearly double since coming out of bankruptcy.