Oklahoma pig caught on camera after severe storms hit Mustang

Lost pig caught on camera after severe storms hit Mustang reunited with circle of relatives A KOCO 5 viewer shared a video of a pig wandering round her group in a while after the severe storms hit the Mustang space. Updated: 10:10 AM CST Mar 1, 2023

While it seems like a nursery rhyme, a little bit piggy used to be caught on camera on the lookout for its house following Sunday night time's severe storms.| MORE | Drone video displays extent of hurricane harm in Norman neighborhoodA KOCO 5 viewer shared a video of a pig wandering round her group in a while after the severe storms hit the Mustang space.With assist from Mustang Animal Welfare, the pig used to be reunited with its circle of relatives.