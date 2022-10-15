Oklahoma pitcher pledges to Hogs

Class of 2023 right-handed pitcher Diego Ramos dedicated to Arkansas on Thursday.

Ramos, 6-3 and 190 kilos of Vian, Okla., selected the Razorbacks over quite a few Big 12 and SEC colleges. He has performed for the Tulsa-based Sandlot Baseball program since he was 13 and comes from a household stuffed with Division I athletes.

“Diego has been a part of our Sandlot family since his older brother Javy played for us back in 2016,” Sandlot coach Gunner Glad mentioned. “Diego is part of a very athletic family. His dad played professional baseball, mother played D1 basketball, sister D1 basketball, brother D1 and now professional baseball. “

Glad said Diego Ramos’ fastball ranged from 90 to 94 mph as he went 5-1 this summer. He pitched 27 innings, had 32 strikeouts, gave up 24 hits and held opponents to a .230 batting average. He also throws a curveball and changeup.

“We knew he was going to be special,” Glad mentioned. “Not only did the ball come out of his extremely well, it was evident he loved baseball. Anytime you combine talent and a true love for the game, you’re bound to have something special.”

He pitched two innings and had two strikeouts in Sandlot’s first recreation of the Perfect Game World Wood Bat Association World Championships in Florida on Oct. 6-9. He additionally had 4 strikeouts towards the Arkansas Sticks 18-under Brewster/White Sox Scout Team through the occasion.

Glad mentioned Ramos has been regular within the good and difficult instances.

“What stood out to me the most, besides his electric fastball, was his ability to control what he can control and compete,” Glad mentioned. “Through the good and bad he was always the same guy, and his teammates love him.

“It’s been a pleasure watching Diego grow over the past five years and we are excited he will be a Razorback.”