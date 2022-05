Oklahoma psychiatrist talks hate crimes’ impact on mental health

Psychiatrist discusses impact of hate crimes on mental health KOCO’S Jason Hackett spoke with Dr. Britta Ostermeyer, OU Health’s chair of psychiatry, to discuss the mental toll hate crimes can have on minority communities Updated: 11:20 AM CDT May 23, 2022



THE LEGISLATURE CAN OVERRIDE ANY VETO. JAN:SO THE COMMUNITY IN BUFFALO CONTINUES TO MOURN AFTER 10 PEOPLE WERE MURDERED BY A RACIST GUNMAN LAST WEEK. THIS MORNING WE’RE EXPLORING THE TRAUMA EVENTS LIKE THIS CAN HAVE ON YOUR MENTAL HEAH.LT JOINING ME NOW DR. BRITTA OSTERMEYER, OU HEALTH CHAIOFR PSYCHIATRY. GOOD MORNING TO YOU. >> GOOD MORNING. MICHJAN:SO AN IMPORTANT CONVERSA TO HAVE AFTER THIS. CAN WE TALK ABOUT THE LONG-TERM IN SHORT-TERM IMPACTS OF SOMETHING LIKE THIS? >> IT IS DETRIMENTAL. IT IS NOT JUST LOCALLY OBYR AS WATCHING ON THE NEWS EVERYWHERE, IT HAS A NATIONWIDE IMPACT. THE IMPACT CREATES FEAR, DEPRESONSI, AND SOME OF US POSTTRAUMATIC STRESS DISORDER. IT IS PRETTY DETRIMENTAL. JA SON: IF YOU’RE FEENGLI ANXIETY, DEPRESSION, THOSE SYMPTOMS IN THE AFTERMATH OF THIS, WHAT SHOULD YOU DO? >> BE AWARE OF IT. TALK TO YOUR LOVED ONES, FAMILY, MAKE SURE EVERYBODY IS SAFE AND SECURE. IF IT STARTS BOTHERING YOU TO A POINT WHERE IT IS SOMETHING THAT EVERY DAY IT IS ON YOUR MIND AND INTERFERES WITH YOUR HAPPINESS, THEN YOU MAY NEED TO SEE A UNCOSELOR OR TALK TO YOUR PRIMARY CARE PROVIDER AND DO SOMETHING MORE. JASON: HOW DO YOU GO ABOUT FINDINAG COUNSELOR OR THERAPIST OR TALK TO, WHAT KIND OF METHOD YOU HAVE TO GO THROUGH TO SEE WHO WORKS FOR YOU? >> W IILL START WITH ONE’S PRIMARY CARE PROVIDER AT FIRST APPEAREDHA TT IS ALWAYS A GOOD ADVERSE TO START. PEOPLE USUALLY KNOW US. WE CAN GO FR TOMHERE. THEY USUALLY HAVE GOOD RECOMMENDATIONS. JASON: DO YOU THING WE HAVE ENOUGH RECOMMENDATIONS — RESOURCES IN THE COUNTRY TO DEAL WITH TS?HI >> AER VY IMPORTANT POINT. UNFORTUNATELY, WE DO NOT. THAT DOES NOT MEAN WE WANT TO ADVISE EVERYBODY TO SEEK OUT HELP. JAN:SO FOR SURE. WHAT KINDF O CONVERSATIONS CAN THEY HAVE FOR — FROM SOMEONE WHO WAS IMPACTED? IF THEY WANT TO BE A ALLY AND STAND BY THE PERSON, HOW SHOULD THEY APPROACH THAT? >> WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT DAN CREATE AWARENESS. WE NEED TO TELLUR OSEESLV IT IS REALLY HAPPENING AND THIS IS EVERYWREHE, UNFORTUNATELY. WE NEED TO SUPPORT THOSE WHO ARE IMPACTEDND A PROACTIVE. IF WE ARE A BYSTANDER, WE NEED TO KNOW ABTOU INTERVENTIONS, WE NEED TO SUPPORT THE ONES WHO ARE IMPACTED. WHEN WE ARE TEACHERS, WHEN WE ARET AA BANK, WHEN WE ARE LAWYERS, WE NEED TO BE AWARE OF OUR BIASES AND TO EKSE OUT TO BE AS FAIANR DUP SPORTIVE TO ONE ANOTHER AS WE CAN BE. JASON: JUST DO NOT SIT THERE AND BE A BYSTANDER, ACTUALLY ENGAGE AND HAVE CONVERSATIO.NS WOULD YOU ENCOURAGE PEOPLE TO ENGAGE IN THESE DIFFICULT CONVERSATIONS IN THE AFTERMATH OF THIS WHEN IT COMES TO REAC IN OUR COUNTRY, HOW DO YOU SUGGEST PEOPLE APPROACH THOSE CONVERSATIONS? >> IT IS AN IMPORTANT TOPIC TODAY. IT GREATLYMP IACTS, NOT ONLY AMERICA, BUT U.S. AS THE NATION AND CITIZENS, PEOPLE, LOVED ONES, DAUGHTERS, SPOUSES. WE HAVE TO TALK ABOUT IT AND MAKE IT TTBEER. IT IS IMPORTANT THAT WE TALK ABOUT IT AND THAT WE ARE SENSIVITE IF IT IS HAPPENING TO US, HAPPENING TO OTHERS AND WE SEE IT. THEN WE BRING IT ON EARLY. WE HAVE THAT CONVERSATION VERY EARLY BEFORE FEELINGS GET IN DEEPER AND BAD THINGS CAN HAPPEN. WHETHER IT IS THE VICTIMS OR THE PERPETRATORS, THERARE E NEGATIVE FEELINGSND A IT IS NEGATIVELY IMPACTING OUR MENTAL HEALTH. JASON: FOR SOMEONE WHO MAY BE WATCHING THIS THIS MORNING WHO HAS BEEN IMPACTED BY THE TRAUMA, BUT THEYAV HE NEVER BEEN TO A THERAPIST OR NEVER HAD THESE CONVERSATIONS WITH A COUNSELOR, WHAT WOULD YOUR MESSAGE BE TO THEM THIS MORNING? I KNOW THERE ARE MANY PEOPLE, ESPECIALLY IN THE BLACK COMMUNITY THAT ARE HESITANT TO SEEK OUT THAT MENTAL HEALTH COUNSELING. WHAT WOULD YOUR MESSEAG BE TO THEM THIS MORNING? >> START TALKING WHERE YOU’RE COMFORTABLE. IT MIGHT BE HER SISTER, MOTHER, NEIGHBOR, IT MIGHT BAE PASTOR. START BEING VERBAL ABTOU IT. SEE WHERE IT TAKES YOU. SOME MAY NEED TO GO TO A COUNSELOR. SOME MIGHT BE FINE TALKING TO THE COMMUNITY AND FEELING THAT THERISE SUPPORT AND SOMEBODY WHO IS LISTENING. JASON: DO NOT DO IT ALONE IS THE KEY. YOU ARE NOT ALONE IN THE MENTAL HEALTH STRUGGLES