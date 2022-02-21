Oklahoma public school advocates rally at Capitol

As the legislative session begins, supporters want to remind lawmakers of the impact several bills could have on public schools.

Public school advocates from across Oklahoma will be at the state Capitol on Monday to voice their concerns during Public Schools Week.As the legislative session begins, supporters want to remind lawmakers of the impact several bills could have on public schools. Government leaders, including State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, will be in attendance.One bill raising concerns is the Oklahoma Empowerment Act, which would give some state funding to private schools. Click here to read more on the bill.>> Related: Oklahoma House speaker says school-choice bill won’t be heard in his chamberDemocrats oppose the bill because it would pull money from public schools, and rural Republicans worry about how it would affect schools in their districts. Other Republicans, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, argue the bill is an investment in students.>> Related: Controversial school-choice bill passes Oklahoma Senate committeeHouse Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said his chamber will not hear the bill. A Senate committee passed the bill by one vote last week.The rally kicks off at 10 a.m. Monday on the Second Floor Rotunda.

Public school advocates from across Oklahoma will be at the state Capitol on Monday to voice their concerns during Public Schools Week.

As the legislative session begins, supporters want to remind lawmakers of the impact several bills could have on public schools. Government leaders, including State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, will be in attendance.

One bill raising concerns is the Oklahoma Empowerment Act, which would give some state funding to private schools. Click here to read more on the bill.

>> Related: Oklahoma House speaker says school-choice bill won’t be heard in his chamber

Democrats oppose the bill because it would pull money from public schools, and rural Republicans worry about how it would affect schools in their districts. Other Republicans, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, argue the bill is an investment in students.

>> Related: Controversial school-choice bill passes Oklahoma Senate committee

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said his chamber will not hear the bill. A Senate committee passed the bill by one vote last week.

The rally kicks off at 10 a.m. Monday on the Second Floor Rotunda.