Oklahoma recreational marijuana vote: State Question 820 results

Oklahomans will head to the polls on Tuesday to solid their votes on whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana within the Sooner State
AUDREY, THANK YOU. HAPPENING TODAY, POLLS OPEN FOR STATE QUESTION 820, WHICH WOULD LEGALIZE RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA. THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE HAVE ALREADY CAST THEIR VOTE. KOCO SHELBY MONTGOMERY JOINS US LIVE NOW WITH A LOOK AT THOSE NUMBERS. SHELBY. GOOD MORNING. WELL, TODAY IS THE DAY FOR VOTERS TO DECIDE. THE STATE ELECTION BOARD SAYS ABOUT 2.2 MILLION PEOPLE ACTUALLY HAVE A SAY ON THIS STATE QUESTION. SO BY FRIDAY, 25,600 PEOPLE ALREADY SENT IN BALLOTS IN ADVANCE. BY MONDAY, THAT NUMBER JUMPED TO 34,000. EARLY VOTING FOR STATE QUESTION 820 STARTED LAST WEDNESDAY, GIVING VOTERS AN EXTRA DAY TO VOTE. THE STATE ELECTION BOARD TELLING US THEY’VE SEEN A DECENT AMOUNT OF BALLOTS ALREADY COME IN. EARLY VOTING FOR THREE DAYS OR FOUR DAYS, AND THAT’S GOING TO MAKE A HUGE DIFFERENCE WHEN YOU’RE LOOKING T THOSE NUMBERS AS WELL. SO POLLS OPEN AT 7 A.M. THIS MORNING AND CLOSE AT SEVEN TONIGHT. EMBARK WILL BE GIVING FREE RIDES TO VOTERS TODAY. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON HOW TO VOTE, JUST HEAD OVER TO OUR WEBSITE, KOCO DOT COM. AND COMING UP IN THE NEXT HALF HOUR, WE’LL HEAR FROM GROUPS FROM B
Oklahomans will head to the polls on Tuesday to solid their votes on whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana within the Sooner State.KOCO 5 can have election results when they get started coming in Tuesday night time. See the election results beneath.App customers, click on right here to peer the election results for State Question 820. Both aspects of State Question 820 were outspoken at the factor.Proponents say legalizing recreational marijuana will generate hundreds of thousands in tax earnings for Oklahoma and assist expunge the prison information of the ones with low-level offenses. Those towards State Question 820 say it’s going to result in a upward push in crime and violence and put youngsters in hurt’s means.| MORE | 2 campaigns at odds in combat over recreational marijuana in Oklahoma The vote to legalize recreational marijuana comes virtually 5 years after Oklahomans voted in prefer of clinical marijuana legalization. In October, Gov. Kevin Stitt set a date for early March when Oklahomans may come to a decision whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana.That date has now come as Oklahomans can have from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, to solid their vote.| MORE | What would recreational marijuana appear to be in Oklahoma? Neighboring states display increase
Both aspects of State Question 820 were outspoken at the factor.
Proponents say legalizing recreational marijuana will generate hundreds of thousands in tax earnings for Oklahoma and assist expunge the prison information of the ones with low-level offenses. Those towards State Question 820 say it’s going to result in a upward push in crime and violence and put youngsters in hurt’s means.
The vote to legalize recreational marijuana comes virtually 5 years after Oklahomans voted in prefer of clinical marijuana legalization. In October, Gov. Kevin Stitt set a date for early March when Oklahomans may come to a decision whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana.
That date has now come as Oklahomans can have from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, to solid their vote.
