Oklahoma recreational marijuana vote: State Question 820 results

Oklahomans will head to the polls on Tuesday to solid their votes on whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana within the Sooner State.KOCO 5 can have election results when they get started coming in Tuesday night time. See the election results beneath.App customers, click on right here to peer the election results for State Question 820. Both aspects of State Question 820 were outspoken at the factor.Proponents say legalizing recreational marijuana will generate hundreds of thousands in tax earnings for Oklahoma and assist expunge the prison information of the ones with low-level offenses. Those towards State Question 820 say it’s going to result in a upward push in crime and violence and put youngsters in hurt’s means.| MORE | 2 campaigns at odds in combat over recreational marijuana in Oklahoma The vote to legalize recreational marijuana comes virtually 5 years after Oklahomans voted in prefer of clinical marijuana legalization. In October, Gov. Kevin Stitt set a date for early March when Oklahomans may come to a decision whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana.That date has now come as Oklahomans can have from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, to solid their vote.| MORE | What would recreational marijuana appear to be in Oklahoma? Neighboring states display increase

Oklahomans will head to the polls on Tuesday to solid their votes on whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana within the Sooner State.

Both aspects of State Question 820 were outspoken at the factor.

Proponents say legalizing recreational marijuana will generate hundreds of thousands in tax earnings for Oklahoma and assist expunge the prison information of the ones with low-level offenses. Those towards State Question 820 say it’s going to result in a upward push in crime and violence and put youngsters in hurt’s means.

The vote to legalize recreational marijuana comes virtually 5 years after Oklahomans voted in prefer of clinical marijuana legalization. In October, Gov. Kevin Stitt set a date for early March when Oklahomans may come to a decision whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana.

That date has now come as Oklahomans can have from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, to solid their vote.

