Oklahoma researchers work to eliminate dead grass around state

Oklahoma researchers work to eradicate lifeless grass round state Everybody throughout the state is experiencing lifeless grass of their yards, however Oklahoma State researchers wish to do one thing about it. Up to date: 11:30 AM CST Mar 12, 2022



GRASS A BIT HEARTIER. THE TURF EEBRDING DEVELOPMENT EFFORT AT OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY AS FAR AS BERMUDA GRASSES GOES STARTED. WELL BACK IN THE 1980S. THESE RESEARCHERS HAVE RELEASED SEVERAL NEW IMPROVED BERMUDA GRASSES. SINCE THENND A THEN MOST RECENTLY TAHOMA 31 HYBRID BERMUDA GRASS, WHICH IS GENERATED A LOT OF EXCITEMENT. BERMUDA GRASSES ARE ONE OF THE MOST UTILIZED TURF GRAESSS IN THE STATE AND THIS IMPROVED GRASS TO HOME OF 31 IS A GDOO FIT FOR EXTREME, OKLAHOMA WEATHER. IT HAS IMPROVED COLD TOLERANCE. WINTER IMPROVED DROUGHT RESISTANCE AND IMPROVED WATER USE EFFICIENCY OVER THPAE ST MONTH. BOTANN I THE WINTER BECAUSE IT FROSTS LIKE OTHER BERMUDAGRASSES DO WHEN OUR TEMPERATURES GET COLD IN THE FALL, BUT IT WAS GOING TO SURVIVE THE WINTER. IT’S ALSO GOING TO REBOUND BETTER IN THE SPRING AND WHEN IN A DROUGHT LIKE WE ARE NOW TO HOME A 31 WON’T NEED AS MUCH WATER MORE IMPORTANTLY NOW IS TO PROVE THE WATER USE EFFICIENCY SO THAT THEY USE LESS WATER AND SO THAT THEY HAVE MORE DROUGHT RESISTANCE IT USED TO TAKE OVER 10 YEARS TO DEVELOP A BETTER.