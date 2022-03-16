Oklahoma school district rejects settlement amid lawsuit

Kingfisher Public Faculties officers determined to not settle for a settlement provide because the district and the highschool soccer program face a lawsuit that alleges hazing to the purpose of torture.>> Associated: Oklahoma investigators look into hazing allegations in opposition to faculty districtThe faculty board voted unanimously to not settle, rejecting a settlement provide of $1.5 million. Board members selected to not remark or give a motive why. Courtroom paperwork accuse soccer coaches of encouraging and using hazing strategies on student-athletes. The hazing was used to “weed out the weak.”Paperwork state college students had been flogged day by day within the bathe with moist and knotted towels within the locker room till they bled. Additionally they had been tased and shot with paintball weapons and pellets, the lawsuit alleges.The swimsuit additionally particulars sexual assaults within the locker room. The plaintiffs launched a press release saying, “We’re stunned that Kingfisher has rejected our beneficiant settlement provide. Nevertheless, we’re happy that we now have the chance to deliver to the general public’s consideration extra revelations.”The lawsuit strikes to federal court docket. The plaintiff’s lawyer stated a standing and scheduling convention is ready for April 6.

