Oklahoma schools impacted by winter storm

Leaders at school districts in Oklahoma have decided to continue virtual learning for at least a second day as winter weather hits the state.

Oklahoma City Public Schools officials have announced that students will remain in virtual learning Thursday because of the winter weather coming through the state.

District officials said students should log in and learn asynchronously from home. They also said all activities have been canceled, and curbside meal service will not be available Thursday.

All OKCP school buildings and administrative offices also will be closed. The district will continue to monitor weather conditions and will make a decision about classes for Friday as soon as possible, a news release says.

Edmond Public Schools also announced on Wednesday that they will be canceling school, all evening activities and meal service for Thursday, Feb. 3 due to the weather. Students and teachers will not be expected to participate in remote learning, and Total Wellness will also be closed Thursday.

EPS said that they will monitor the storm and communicate information later this week regarding schools on Friday.

Mustang Public Schools also released a statement on Wednesday afternoon that said they will be canceling schools on Thursday, Feb. 3 and it will not be a remote learning day. They will also be unable to offer meal service, and they will provide updates for the remainder of the week as soon as they are able.

Piedmont Public Schools officials said they have canceled classes and activities for Thursday because of the hazardous winter conditions. They also said the Total Wellness Clinic at Northwood Elementary School is closed Thursday.

