Oklahoma schools moving to remote learning due to winter weather

Faculties throughout Oklahoma adjusted how college students will study Friday due to the winter climate.Oklahoma Metropolis, Edmond and Piedmont public colleges are amongst varied districts that moved to distant studying to finish the week.Oklahoma Metropolis Public Faculties college students will study asynchronously, which means they may log in and study on their very own from residence through Canvas. All district buildings and places of work will likely be closed, and workers will do business from home.Edmond Public Faculties college students will get their classes Canvas and/or Seesaw, and lecturers and faculty websites will attain out to folks figuring out particular instructions for scholar work.Free curbside meal service will likely be obtainable at Sundown Elementary Faculty from 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.Piedmont Public Faculties has transitioned to digital studying. Pre-Ok by means of fourth-grade college students will obtain particular data from their instructor concerning classes. College students fifth by means of 12th-grades ought to log in to Schoology to entry assignments.Click on right here for extra closings all through Oklahoma.

