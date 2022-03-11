Oklahoma seeing another round of snow Friday







Many Oklahomans woke as much as discover snow had already began to fall because the state is beneath a winter climate advisory till midday Friday. Under is a working weblog for updates on the winter climate Thursday in Oklahoma. 6:15 a.m. Friday Replace: Oklahoma Division of Transportation crews report light-to-moderate snow is beginning to have an effect on freeway and turnpike situations throughout a lot of northern Oklahoma. Highways within the Panhandle are slick in spots, and officers stated northwest Oklahoma highways are slick and unsafe. Circumstances differ from mild snow throughout all northcentral Oklahoma counties to mild sleet impacting Logan County highways. Mild snow is also impacting highways in central and southcentral counties, together with Lincoln, Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Comanche and Stephens counties. Average blowing snow was reported on State Freeway 152 between Binger and Carnegie. Street situations are anticipated to deteriorate as extra snow falls and as temperatures drop. Click here to check out road conditions in Oklahoma. 5:45 a.m. Friday Replace: KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says to search for snow and ice throughout your commute Friday morning. Open the video participant beneath for the most recent winter climate timeline. 5:30 a.m. Friday Replace: Faculties throughout the state adjusted how college students will be taught Friday due to the winter climate. Oklahoma Metropolis, Edmond and Piedmont public colleges are amongst numerous districts that moved to distant studying to finish the week. Oklahoma Metropolis Public Faculties college students will be taught asynchronously, which means they are going to log in and be taught on their very own from dwelling by way of Canvas. All district buildings and places of work will likely be closed, and workers will work at home. Edmond Public Faculties college students will get their classes Canvas and/or Seesaw, and lecturers and college websites will attain out to folks figuring out particular instructions for pupil work. Free curbside meal service will likely be accessible at Sundown Elementary Faculty from 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. Piedmont Public Faculties has transitioned to digital studying. Pre-Okay by means of fourth-grade college students will obtain particular data from their trainer relating to classes. College students fifth by means of 12th-grades ought to log in to Schoology to entry assignments. Click on right here for extra closings all through Oklahoma.









