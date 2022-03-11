Oklahoma sees snowfall during Friday storm

Snow totals: How a lot snow fell throughout Friday’s storm in Oklahoma?
KOCO 5 seems at how a lot snow has fallen in Oklahoma.
Below is a have a look at some snow totals from throughout the Sooner State. North Oklahoma Metropolis: Four inchesHarrah: three inchesThe Village: 2.6 inchesPiedmont: 2.5 inchesStroud: 2.5 inchesNewkirk: 1.eight inchesMidwest Metropolis: 1.three inchesWeatherford: 1 inchAlva: 1 inchEnid: 0.5 inches
The snow is beginning to wind down Friday, leaving a number of inches of snow in some locations.
Beneath is a have a look at some snow totals from throughout the Sooner State.
- North Oklahoma Metropolis: Four inches
- Harrah: three inches
- The Village: 2.6 inches
- Piedmont: 2.5 inches
- Stroud: 2.5 inches
- Newkirk: 1.eight inches
- Midwest Metropolis: 1.three inches
- Weatherford: 1 inch
- Alva: 1 inch
- Enid: 0.5 inches
The snow totals above are as of about 11 a.m. Friday.