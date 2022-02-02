Oklahoma sees start of winter storms Wednesday







Winter weather has reached central Oklahoma, with the freezing rain and ice already impacting some roads throughout the Sooner State.Below is a running blog for winter weather updates Wednesday in Oklahoma.3:10 p.m. Wednesday Update: Winter weather with snow and ice has hit the Oklahoma City metro. Watch the video player above for live team coverage. 2:30 p.m. Wednesday Update: Oklahoma City officials have postponed trash and recycling collection for Thursday because of the incoming winter weather.Customers who have regular Thursday trash service or whose biweekly recycling date is Feb. 3 will need to set their carts out on Saturday, a news release says.Authorities said they will assess the situation for Friday service as the storm continues to develop. The city will announce any changes to Friday’s schedule on Thursday.Also, crews are staged at Riverwind Casino in Norman, ready to help people who lose power when the winter weather hits central Oklahoma. 2:15 p.m. Wednesday Update: Winter weather is still on its way to central Oklahoma after snow and ice fell in other parts of the state earlier in the day Wednesday.KOCO 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says the storms will move in from the Lawton area and into central Oklahoma and that travel will begin to deteriorate by 3 p.m. Watch the video player below to see when winter weather will hit your area. 1:40 p.m. Wednesday Update: The Oklahoma National Guard is preparing to dispatch teams to locations to help stranded motorists during and after the expected winter weather in the state.The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety requested the Oklahoma National Guard’s help. The teams include personnel and equipment that can handle hazardous road conditions, provide recovery of stranded motorists and take them to safety and shelter. 12:15 p.m. Wednesday Update: Pavement temperatures in the Oklahoma City metro continue to hover above freezing, which is why the roads in the area are not too bad.In northern Oklahoma, though, pavement temperatures are below freezing. Roads in the northern part of the state have snow and ice accumulating. The radar shows that a storm with snow and ice is heading into Oklahoma. That wave won’t last long, but another wave from the southwest will bring a heavier mix. Once the bigger system moves into your area, you’ll see snow for a long period of time. KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says the snow will last into the overnight hours, and this will be a long event. 11:30 a.m. Wednesday Update: Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews continue to treat snow-covered and slick spots on highways in the northern part of the state.Agency officials said highways are slick in Alfalfa, Delaware, Garfield, Grant, Harper, Kay, Major, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Washington, Woods and Woodward counties. Authorities added that highways in Beaver, Blaine, Cimarron, Craig, Dewey, Ellis, Noble, Pawnee, Rogers, Texas and Tulsa counties are slick in spots, and some areas are seeing ice accumulating on bridges. 10:45 a.m. Wednesday Update: OG&E’s System Watch shows that more than 1,500 customers are without power. The majority of the outages are reported in El Reno (726), Oklahoma City (414) and Union City (186).Authorities with the power company mobilized more than 3,000 restoration personnel throughout the service area to respond to power outages.Click here to see outages on OG&E’s System Watch.10:15 a.m. Wednesday Update: Although things are quiet in the Oklahoma City metro right now, snow has fallen and has caused issues for drivers in northern Oklahoma.There is a little bit of drizzle in central Oklahoma, and pavement temperatures are near freezing. Parts of the metro have already seen some snow flurries.Along with snow falling in northern Oklahoma, more storms are coming into central Oklahoma from the southwest.There will be some slick spots in the metro during the afternoon, and most of Oklahoma’s roads will be covered in snow by the early evening.Watch the video player above for the latest from KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder.9:30 a.m. Wednesday Update: Lots of snow with gusty north winds passed through Oklahoma this morning. KOCO 5 First Alert Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong measured a snow drift off a Blackwell road at 6 inches.9:10 a.m. Wednesday Update: Freezing rain and snow have created icy roads and dangerous conditions in parts of Oklahoma on Wednesday.That storm that has impacted part of the state is moving across Oklahoma as much of the Sooner State remains under a winter storm warning. 8:35 a.m. Wednesday Update: Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials provided a safety warning for those needing to hit the roads during the winter storm.Troopers ask drivers to monitor their speed and drive safely. Driving a vehicle with four-wheel drive or a high clearance doesn’t mean you can stop on ice or frozen situations. Also, before you hit the roads, pack your car with emergency tools such as phone chargers, blankets and water. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says troopers will be out in full force to help drivers statewide. 8 a.m. Wednesday Update: KOCO 5 First Alert Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong found snow-covered roads near Blackwell in northern Oklahoma. Michael said some of the roads off the highway do not appear to have been treated. He also reported that there’s some ice under the snow.Watch the video player below for the latest from Michael and Meteorologist Jonathan Conder.7:35 a.m. Wednesday Update: KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder days there will be a light icing between now and noon Wednesday. There is a high probability of snow and slight coming in Wednesday afternoon.Drivers will see slick spots on roads throughout Oklahoma. By the evening hours, all of Oklahoma will have snow-covered roads.Temperatures are falling throughout the state. Oklahoma City should see temperatures in the low 20s by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Much of the state could see 3-6 inches of snow Wednesday, and some areas could see 6-8 inches. Jonathan says it will take days for the snow and ice to melt because of the continued cold temperatures. 6:45 a.m. Wednesday Update: More than 2,000 OG&E customers are without power Wednesday morning as winter weather hits Oklahoma.The areas with the most reported outages include El Reno (768), Calumet (444) and Oklahoma City (432).Click here for more information from OG&E’s System Watch.6 a.m. Wednesday Update: Oklahoma City Public Works crews are monitoring conditions and salting slick spots on roads and bridges. Click here for an interactive map of snow routes on Oklahoma City roads.>> Related: Oklahoma shelters open cold weather beds ahead of winter storm5:30 a.m. Wednesday Update: The Oklahoma Department of Transportation reports a mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet impacting traffic in the Panhandle, northwest, northcentral and northeastern Oklahoma. ODOT officials said they expect road conditions to deteriorate, and the weather will impact the morning commute.Drivers are urged to avoid those areas, if possible. ODOT crews also report snow-covered and slick road conditions. Highways in Pawnee, Osage, Washington, Kay Grant, Noble and Garfield counties are slick in spots. Officials also said some areas are seeing ice accumulating on bridges.>> Related: Oklahoma winter storm expected to impact, delay travelCrews are plowing and treating the areas.Click here for more information about road conditions in Oklahoma.5:10 a.m. Wednesday Update: The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says that state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday through noon Thursday for multiple counties. Those counties include Woods, Alfalfa, Grant, Major, Garfield, Blaine, Kingfisher, Kay, Osage, Noble, Pawnee, Payne, Cimarron, Texas, Beaver, Harper, Ellis and Woodward.>> Related: Oklahoma hospitals make winter weather preparations amid omicron surge

