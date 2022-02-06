Oklahoma sees sunshine after winter weather brings snow, ice







Oklahoma saw some sunshine after the winter weather brought snow and ice.Finally, the state got some much-needed sunshine, helping drivers and street crews. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is still reminding drivers to take it slow since all the melted snow will begin to refreeze overnight.>> Related: Snow is ending, but frigid temperatures remain in OklahomaThe roads are slushy and wet, but there is no more ice, which seems to be the trend as the temperatures warm up. Even Mayor David Holt noticed the difference in the road conditions, after having been on a ride-along with ODOT crews on Friday. He said that Oklahoma drivers should continue to see improvements over the weekend. “Already the roads are looking better, thanks to Lloyd and all the rest of the Oklahoma City crew. Be safe out there. I think we’re getting to a point really soon where the roads will be back to normal,” Holt said.Shoppers at the Plaza took advantage of the good weather and emerged from their snowed-in homes.>> Related: Too funny: ‘Unicorn’ shovels snow outside Oklahoma home”Past couple days I’ve been just staying in, really hunkering down. It’s nice to come out here and see the sun. Love walking around,” Phillip said.They said that they are just happy to be out of the house.”I’ve just been completely snowed in, so I’ve been home the past couple days, as well. But yeah, it’s really nice outside today so I’m really happy to be outside again,” Aidan said.ODOT asked drivers to slow down and watch out for black ice tonight as the temperature drops back down and the slush refreezes.

Oklahoma saw some sunshine after the winter weather brought snow and ice. Finally, the state got some much-needed sunshine, helping drivers and street crews. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is still reminding drivers to take it slow since all the melted snow will begin to refreeze overnight. >> Related: Snow is ending, but frigid temperatures remain in Oklahoma The roads are slushy and wet, but there is no more ice, which seems to be the trend as the temperatures warm up. Even Mayor David Holt noticed the difference in the road conditions, after having been on a ride-along with ODOT crews on Friday. He said that Oklahoma drivers should continue to see improvements over the weekend. “Already the roads are looking better, thanks to Lloyd and all the rest of the Oklahoma City crew. Be safe out there. I think we’re getting to a point really soon where the roads will be back to normal,” Holt said. Shoppers at the Plaza took advantage of the good weather and emerged from their snowed-in homes. >> Related: Too funny: ‘Unicorn’ shovels snow outside Oklahoma home “Past couple days I’ve been just staying in, really hunkering down. It’s nice to come out here and see the sun. Love walking around,” Phillip said. They said that they are just happy to be out of the house. “I’ve just been completely snowed in, so I’ve been home the past couple days, as well. But yeah, it’s really nice outside today so I’m really happy to be outside again,” Aidan said. ODOT asked drivers to slow down and watch out for black ice tonight as the temperature drops back down and the slush refreezes.





Source link



