Oklahoma Set to Host Five-Star DL and his Brother in March

Last week, five-star defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton reclassified for the 2022 recruiting class and is set to visit his final five in March: Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M.
Now, another wrinkle in the story has emerged as Lebbeus’ older brother Micaiah has entered the transfer portal and intends to play with his brother at the next level. The duo last played together at Bessemer Academy in Alabama and is a fond memory in Micaiah’s life.
“Seeing that smile on his face made me want to work harder and it brings the best out of me,” the elder Overton told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.
Micaiah spent the last three seasons at Liberty but decided to enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal and will join his brother for three visits in March: Norman (Oklahoma), Eugene (Oregon), and College Station (Texas A&M).
The younger of the Overton brothers has already visited Oklahoma twice, and the third visit will be his first time under the Venables regime. It will be his fourth visit to Texas A&M, and the visit to Oregon will be his first.
Whoever lands the duo will have some serious firepower on the defensive front, and Oklahoma has just as good a shot as anyone.