Oklahoma snow totals across the state after winter weather
STICKING AROUND. DAMON: HERE WE ARE RHTIG NOW, 6:26, IT STARTED SNOWING ABOUT 3 P. M. 3 INCHES OF SNOW AND MORE. TWOND A A HALF IN NORMAN, 3 INCHES IN NEWCASTLE, 2.5 FOR TOTAL, 1.5 FOR PIEDMONT. OVER 2 INCHES FOR JONES, MACLEOD RIGHT NOW, 2 INCHES OF SNOW. THE SNOW CONTINUES TO FALL. THE RADAR COINNTUES TO SHOW A LOT OF SNOW FROM PONCA CITY TO KREMLIN, ENID. THIS IS ALL SNOW. WE HAVE ALREADY TRANSITIONED OVER TO SNOW. THE SNOW WILL CONTUEINROM ALBA TOWARD ELK CITY, WEATHERFORD, TH E METRO, CHICKASHA. PAULS VALLEY,YN WWONEOD. THIS IS ALL SNOW. SHAWNEE, SEMINOLE, A HEAVIER BAND SETTRCHING INTO PAYOLA, PAULS VALLEY. WE ARE WATCHING IT CLOSELY.
Oklahoma snow totals across the state after winter weather
The winter weather across the state has left most of Oklahoma covered in snow.Here are the updated snow totals across the state after the winter weather, so far:7.4 inches – Altus7.1 inches – Anadarko, Lawton5.9 inches – Shawnee5.1 inches – Moore4 inches – Woodward 4.2 inches – Oklahoma City, Mustang, Yukon 2.8 inches – Newcastle 2.6 inches – Tuttle, Choctaw, Hall Park 2.3 inches – Bethany, Del City, Harrah, McLoud, Western Heights, Mustang, Sky Ranch, Jones, Arcadia, Minco 2 inches – Stella 1.7 inches – Oak Tree National, Mitch Park, Edmond, Union City 1.4 inches – Piedmont, El Reno
The winter weather across the state has left most of Oklahoma covered in snow.
Here are the updated snow totals across the state after the winter weather, so far:
- 7.4 inches – Altus
- 7.1 inches – Anadarko, Lawton
- 5.9 inches – Shawnee
- 5.1 inches – Moore
- 4 inches – Woodward
- 4.2 inches – Oklahoma City, Mustang, Yukon
- 2.8 inches – Newcastle
- 2.6 inches – Tuttle, Choctaw, Hall Park
- 2.3 inches – Bethany, Del City, Harrah, McLoud, Western Heights, Mustang, Sky Ranch, Jones, Arcadia, Minco
- 2 inches – Stella
- 1.7 inches – Oak Tree National, Mitch Park, Edmond, Union City
- 1.4 inches – Piedmont, El Reno