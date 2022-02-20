Front Page Sports

Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Dominate McNeese Again

February 20, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


Whether it’s home run queen Jocelyn Alo or Oregon transfer Alyssa Brito or patient junior Rylie Boone, Oklahoma’s offense is inevitable.

That trio combined for four home runs on Saturday as the No. 1-ranked Sooners roughed up McNeese State 11-0 in OU’s third game of the Houston Classic at Cougar Stadium.

Pitcher Hope Trautwein threw a five-inning no-hitter to push the Sooners to 8-0 on the season. It was OU’s sixth run-rule victory of the season. Trautwein struck out eight and walked just one.

Alo hit two bombs — her first multi-home run game since March 2021. It was Brito’s first home run since joining the Sooners.



