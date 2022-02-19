Front Page Sports

Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Hammer McNeese

February 19, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


Keyed by more elite pitching and fueled again by explosive hitting, the Oklahoma softball machine on Friday kept rolling.

The victim this time was McNeese State in a 15-1 rout at Cougar Stadium in OU’s opening game of the Houston Classic.

Freshman Jordy Bahl got the start in the circle for No. 1-ranked OU (6-0) and continued her dominance with three no-hit innings. 



