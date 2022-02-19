Front Page Sports

Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Pound Houston

February 19, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


Oklahoma third baseman Jana Johns must feel right at home in Houston.

The Sooners’ senior from Calhoun, GA, was on fire at Cougar Stadium on Friday, slamming her second home run of the day in Oklahoma’s 8-0 victory over the host Cougars.

The No. 1-ranked Sooners improved to 7-0 on the season in their second game of the Houston Classic and are scheduled for two more games Saturday and one on Sunday.

Screen Shot 2022-02-18 at 4.43.55 PM



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram