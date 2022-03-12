Trending News

Oklahoma softball star Jocelyn Alo breaks NCAA home run record

March 12, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
Oklahoma softball star Jocelyn Alo broke the NCAA house run file. On Friday evening, Jocelyn Alo broke the NCAA house run file together with her 96th profession house run in opposition to Hawaii within the Rainbow Wahine Traditional. The file was beforehand held by OU softball nice Lauren Chamberlain.The Sooners additionally stay undefeated this season.

