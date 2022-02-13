Front Page Sports

Oklahoma Sooners Fall at Texas Longhorns

February 13, 2022
Al Lindsey
Texas rallied, then stepped on the gas.

No. 12-ranked Oklahoma built a first-half lead, but fell 78-63 on Saturday night to the rival Longhorns at Frank Erwin Center in Austin.

No. 12 OU fell to 20-4 overall and 9-3 in Big 12 play, while No. 16 Texas improved to 17-6 and 7-5.

“I thought Texas was phenomenal today,” head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “I thought we started really well and then did a decent job in the second quarter until the end of the half. We didn’t respond in the third and we’re going to own this and get better. What a conference we get to play in.”



