Oklahoma Sooners Hoping to Light Some Big Recruiting Fireworks Starting July 4

Lately, the July 4 fireworks have spilled over to the recruiting path for Oklahoma.
This 12 months, Independence Day expects to be no completely different.
The image surrounding Brent Venables’ 2023 recruiting class for the Sooners will turn out to be extra clear because the month unfolds. Major recruiting targets will begin to come off the board as many rising highschool seniors look to make their school selections earlier than embarking on their remaining highschool soccer season.
A few acquainted faces will get the ball rolling on July 4 itself.
Pennsylvania linebacker Phil Picciotti and in-state star Micah Tease are each slotted to announce their school commitments at 7 p.m. on Monday night time.
Picciotti, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound prospect, is rated a 3-star recruit by 247 Sports and will probably be deciding between the Sooners, Auburn, Michigan and Nebraska.
The Perkaise, PA, product visited Norman again at first of June, and can be the second linebacker to commit to the Sooners within the 2023 class after Texas product Samuel Omosigho.
Tease, a Booker T. Washington High School star and former teammate of present OU defensive again Gentry Williams, named the Sooners to his prime 10 again in May, alongside Arkansas, Michigan, Notre Dame, LSU, Alabama, Michigan State, Texas A&M, Penn State and USC.
July 4 is simply the start, nonetheless.
Top offensive sort out goal Cayden Green has set his dedication date for July 8.
Wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway informed On3’s Hayes Fawcett he’d be deciding between Oklahoma and Texas sooner or later this upcoming week, and offensive lineman Payton Kirkland is scheduled to announce his resolution on July 23.
Defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc will observe Kirkland on July 28, and Oklahoma targets operating again Daylan Smothers, defensive lineman Adepoju Adebawore and offensive lineman Logan Howland are all anticipated to choose a college quickly as properly.
Venables and the Sooners at the moment rank fortieth in 247 Sports’ group rankings, however OU solely has 10 gamers verbally dedicated in the intervening time.
The coming month will probably be an enormous alternative for the Sooners to shoot up the rankings if they’re ready to land a couple of of the highest targets on the board.
