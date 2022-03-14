Oklahoma State Auditor Q&A: ‘I Believe People Own the Government’

Since taking workplace because the State Auditor & Inspector, Cindy Byrd has dealt with some political footballs with audits of the state’s largest digital constitution college, the state Well being Division and quite a few different faculties and municipalities.
She’s performed so by preserving her deal with one factor.
“I consider individuals personal the federal government and authorities entities are simply stewards of the individuals’s checkbook. And my position is to go and ensure these checkbooks are so as,” Byrd mentioned.
She brings a “rural lady” perspective from residence life in Coalgate (inhabitants 2,000) to her work in Oklahoma Metropolis. “I’ve at all times been a tough employee and, identical to anyone else, I need to know the place my tax {dollars} go,” Byrd mentioned.
Although her workplace strives to satisfy requests beneath the Open Data Act promptly and utterly, there are disputes. Alex Corridor, an lawyer, filed a data request for emails between Byrd and Andrew Speno, who does contract work for her workplace, in 2020. This month, Corridor filed a lawsuit towards Byrd, accusing her of an incomplete response by leaving out greater than 50 draft memos.
Byrd has not filed a response to the allegations.
In mild of Sunshine Week, an annual initiative to advertise open authorities by the News Leaders Association, we requested Byrd about her work. Her solutions have been edited evenly for readability.
What drives you in your dedication to transparency?
“Once I acquired out of school, I went to work for the auditor’s workplace. It was my first job. I didn’t intend to remain there. For 3 weeks, I audited property tax funds, and I had a entrance row seat to watching authorities take cash from its residents as they got here in to make their property tax funds. I knew proper then that no matter authorities will get from its citizenry should be stored to a minimal and each dime must be accounted for. I grew to become very passionate on this job watching over what authorities spends.
“I did that for almost 20 years earlier than being elected because the state auditor. County authorities supplied one of many biggest examples of transparency in authorities. County authorities is required to publish of their native newspaper, their board of county commissioners minutes, their annual salaries, the expenditures they make every month. This reminds these officers that each motion they take is being watched carefully by the residents who vote for them. I believe that form of accountability is critical. I believe having to do these steps evokes these officers to be extra accountable and I need to carry that very same degree of accountability to the state degree.”
You lately made public an audit of the state Well being Division after the lawyer normal mentioned it might stay confidential. Why? And was {that a} troublesome determination?
“I’ll stand by my unique assertion: the taxpayer paid for that audit and they need to have the ability to see it. No data utilized in conducting that audit was thought of confidential. All data was public report and any taxpayer may have obtained it.”
Let’s speak about Epic. How did you deal with the challenges you’ve confronted all through that audit, such because the refusal to cooperate with subpoenas and different efforts to thwart your workplace’s work?
“Our job because the auditor is to comply with the cash. Once we went in to start out this audit, it was clear that roughly 30% of the funds swept into personal accounts. One of many accounts that we requested to have a look at was the cash devoted for the coed studying fund. So from fiscal years 2015 by way of 2021, $145 million that was devoted for pupil studying was transferred into an organization’s personal account and there was no transparency or accountability for a way that cash was used. And that was 100% taxpayer {dollars}. This wasn’t income for the corporate, these have been state appropriations particularly for college kids’ training and actions. With out auditing these data, I couldn’t affirm that these college {dollars} have been spent on the scholars. The lawyer normal’s workplace additionally believed that these have been public data. So we sued to acquire entry. The decide dominated that we have been to be given the financial institution statements and the bank card statements. And we’re utilizing that to conduct half two of the audit.”
Are you happy with the influence of the Epic audit, from the Legislature or different regulatory companies?
“It’s been virtually 18 months since we launched half one of many Epic audit. It has stunned me that extra motion hasn’t been taken to find out the place these funds devoted for pupil studying went. I do consider that legal costs shall be filed as a result of I’ve checked out this and it is a very regarding state of affairs.
What can Oklahomans study out of your workplace’s audits?
“It’s very obscure auditing language. And one of many issues that I’ve tried to do since coming in is to ensure we put government summaries within the entrance of our experiences that may concisely clarify the problems discovered. We’re additionally implementing a brand new web site that may have a map of all 77 counties the place any taxpayer can click on on their county and pull up any authorities entity in that county that they is perhaps fascinated with. Lots of people don’t know what to go search for. So we felt like by limiting this to geographical boundaries, we may assist them be an knowledgeable citizen at residence. After all, we even have the state companies and we’re making an attempt to make that extra accessible. I need taxpayers to know that we’re out right here watching over their tax {dollars} and as their state auditor, I’m going to ensure they know what I discover.”
What encouragement or suggestion would you supply Oklahomans who could also be intimidated or discouraged on the considered staying knowledgeable on how state companies and authorities?
“Don’t be intimidated. Authorities belongs to you. You could have each proper to ask questions and ask for data. And if my workplace can ever be of help to you in serving to you get the knowledge you want, you want solely to name.”
What adjustments in state authorities would you wish to see that might make it extra seen and accountable to Oklahomans?
“I believe it was an amazing step to place Oklahoma’s checkbook on-line, however it’s nonetheless very troublesome for the common consumer to navigate. We now have acquired to implement a system that’s straightforward for any taxpayer to shortly get to the knowledge they need on-line.”
Jennifer Palmer has been a reporter with Oklahoma Watch since 2016 and covers training.