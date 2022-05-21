Oklahoma

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation seeks public’s help solving El Reno man’s murder

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for help solving the murder of an El Reno man who was killed 15 years ago today.

James Delano Shaw was murdered on May 21, 2007.

Shaw’s wife entered their El Reno home at around 3:30 p.m. that day and found him dead. He had been stabbed multiple times.

James Shaw; Photo courtesy – OSBI

The person who killed Shaw has still not been identified.

“James deserves justice. Please share this post in the hopes someone sees it and calls the OSBI with information. Any information would be helpful,” OSBI agents said on social media.

Please contact OSBI by calling (800) 522-8017 or emailing [email protected] if you have information that will help identify Shaw’s killer.

Photo goes with story
OSBI agents need help solving the murder of James Delano Shaw.





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram