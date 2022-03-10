Oklahoma state Capitol Museum set to open

The Oklahoma historic society has introduced that the doorways will formally open on March 22.

A brand new state-of-the-art museum is sort of completed on the bottom ground of the State Capitol.>> Associated: Oklahoma State Capitol renovation nears completion after nearly Eight yearsThe Oklahoma Historic Society has introduced that the doorways will formally open on March 22. Final June, KOCO 5 first instructed you about how crews had been putting in the unique flat Capitol dome on the entrance of the museum. Since then, work has continued in several areas of the museum. It is going to boast 4,400 sq. toes of exhibit house, which is able to maintain greater than 125 artifacts referring to the historical past of the Capitol and state authorities. A ribbon-cutting is about for 10 a.m. March 22.

