Oklahoma State vs. TCU: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, TV channel, watch online

No. 8 Oklahoma State travels to No. 13 TCU in a battle of the Big 12’s final two undefeated groups remaining with convention championship game implications on the road. The Cowboys outlasted a feisty Texas Tech crew 41-31 final week behind 18 unanswered factors, with quarterback Spencer Sanders posting 353 whole yards and three touchdowns.
TCU adopted up its large win over Oklahoma with a 38-31 victory over No. 19 Kansas. The Frogs, which trailed 17-10 early within the third quarter, scored a go-ahead landing with simply 1:36 remaining. Wide receiver Quentin Johnston had a breakout game with 14 catches for 206 yards and a landing within the back-and-forth shootout.
The final time these two groups performed, Oklahoma State crushed TCU 63-17, handing the Frogs their worst loss within the historical past of the collection. The Cowboys rushed for 447 yards and eight touchdowns in opposition to a putrid Frogs protection, together with 134 yards and two touchdowns from working again Dominic Richardson.
Oklahoma State vs. TCU: Need to know
Quarterback battle: Sanders and TCU quarterback Max Duggan have quietly been two of probably the most explosive gamers within the nation. Sanders ranks No. 10 in whole offense at 327 yards per game, whereas Duggan ranks shut behind at No. 19 with 301.8 ypg, regardless of starting the season in a reserve position. Both gamers are on the periphery of the Heisman dialog after main their respective groups to undefeated begins, they usually could make some actual strikes towards nationwide recognition with a giant efficiency.
Fast enchancment: TCU averaged simply 5.3 wins per season over the previous three years, nevertheless it already has 5 wins 5 video games into the Sonny Dykes period. Dykes and his workers have simplified the game and allowed the spectacular playmakers on TCU’s roster to simply exit and execute. The final three video games — at SMU, vs. Oklahoma, at Kansas — had been massive, emotional video games with nationwide consideration. However, TCU has dealt with the second nicely and given itself an opportunity to succeed in bowl eligibility midway by means of the season. The bulk of the Big 12 schedule stays forward, however the Frogs deserve credit score for locating a plan of assault so shortly.
Dynamic passing: Oklahoma State leaned closely on the bottom game throughout its run to the Big 12 Championship Game in 2021, however Sanders and the receiving corps have taken middle stage in 2022. Four completely different receivers have not less than 200 yards, with Braydon Johnson main at 360 yards on 21.2 yards per catch and three touchdowns. Running again Richardson additionally has 14 catches of his personal, so the Oklahoma State move offense will unfold out TCU’s protection and power it to make performs in area.
How to watch Oklahoma State vs. TCU live
Date: Saturday, Oct. 15 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium — Fort Worth, Texas
TV: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (Try free of charge)
Oklahoma State vs. TCU prediction, picks
Featured Game | TCU Horned Frogs vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
TCU has been top-of-the-line tales this season, however Oklahoma State is a unique sort of problem. The Cowboys are deep, bodily and equally as well-coached. Oklahoma State’s defensive position is sweet sufficient to trigger issues for a shaky TCU offensive line, particularly in opposition to the tackles. It can be a detailed game, however Oklahoma State will pull off the betting upset. Prediction: Oklahoma State +3.5
