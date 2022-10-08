Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday’s NCAA Football game

Get prepared for a Big 12 battle because the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State will likely be strutting in after a victory whereas Texas Tech will likely be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Red Raiders got here up quick towards the Kansas State Wildcats final week, falling 37-28. RB Xavier White put forth a great effort for the dropping aspect as he caught 9 passes for one TD and 120 yards. That receiving effort made it the primary game that White has posted greater than 100 yards receiving.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma State was in a position to grind out a stable win over the Baylor Bears final week, successful 36-25. Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders was slinging it as he handed for one TD and 181 yards on 29 makes an attempt along with dashing for one TD and 75 yards.
Texas Tech is anticipated to lose this subsequent one by 9. Those burned by selecting them towards the unfold final week would possibly need to remember the fact that the group has not but dropped back-to-back video games towards the unfold this season.
Texas Tech is now 3-2 whereas the Cowboys sit at 4-0. Two offensive numbers to bear in mind earlier than kickoff: The Red Raiders come into the game boasting the fourth most passing yards per game within the nation at 362.4. Oklahoma State will not be fairly nearly as good, however they’re no chumps, both: they enter the competition with 314.3 passing yards per game on common, good for sixteenth finest within the nation.
