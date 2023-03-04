Oklahoma State vs Texas Tech Pick, Preview & Betting Odds For Saturday, March 4th

Check out our loose Oklahoma State vs Texas Tech pick out and preview for this NCAA Basketball sport in Lubbock. See who we adore to win and canopy the unfold on this College Basketball matchup.

Oklahoma State vs Texas Tech Pick & Preview: Saturday, March 4th Betting Odds

Cowboys vs Red Raiders Matchup at a Glance

Sport: NCAAB

NCAAB Teams: Oklahoma State Cowboys at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Oklahoma State Cowboys at Texas Tech Red Raiders Where: Lubbock at United Supermarkets Arena

Lubbock at United Supermarkets Arena Date: Saturday, March 4th

Saturday, March 4th Betting Odds: Oklahoma State +6, OKST +209 | TXTECH -262 O/U 140.0

Cowboys Preview:

Coming into lately’s matchup, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are in the midst of a 5 sport dropping streak and feature an general document of 16-14. On the street, the Cowboys can be taking part in their thirteenth sport of the season, having long gone 4-9. So a ways, the Cowboys were the underdog 13 occasions, going 2-11 instantly up. Heading into lately’s contest, they’re the +6 underdogs at the unfold.

Oklahoma State’s main scorer this season is Kalib Boone, who’s averaging 11.83 issues in keeping with contest. So a ways, Boone has accounted for 17.03% of the crew’s scoring. In addition, he’s contributing 5.13 rebounds in keeping with sport and 1.17 assists. Bryce Thompson is the second one main scorer for the Cowboys, averaging 11.67 issues in keeping with sport. Between him and Thompson, they’re accounting for 33.8% of the crew’s scoring.

Want to play the chances? Sign Up and Deposit Up to $100 Your Deposit Will be Fully Matched New Users Only

Offensive manufacturing has been onerous to come back by means of for Oklahoma State this season, as they’re recently ranked 294th in faculty basketball at 68.4 issues in keeping with sport. A big reason why for low scoring totals is the reality that they have got performed at a underneath reasonable tempo, and feature struggled to knock down out of doors photographs. As a crew, the Cowboys’ 3-point capturing proportion sits at simply 29.5%, striking them 480th within the NCAA.

Red Raiders Preview:

Coming into lately’s matchup, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are in the midst of a 2 sport dropping streak and feature an general document of 16-14. Currently, the Red Raiders were the house crew 18 occasions, sitting with a document of 12-6. The Red Raiders’ are sitting with a having a bet line this is -6 issues of their desire. For the season, Texas Tech has been preferred to win in 18 video games, sitting with a mark of 13-5.

Kevin Obanor comes into lately’s sport because the Red Raiders’ main scorer at 14.73 issues in keeping with contest. Not best has Obanor been key to the crew’s scoring efforts, however he’s Texas Tech’s most sensible rebounder at 6.4 forums in keeping with contest. Behind Obanor, the crew has benefited from the sturdy play of De’Vion Harmon, who’s 2nd at the crew in scoring at 13.73 issues in keeping with sport. Overall, he has hit 45.2% of his photographs and is including 2.9 forums in keeping with sport.

Offensive manufacturing has been onerous to come back by means of for Texas Tech this season, as they’re recently ranked 182nd in faculty basketball at 71.7 issues in keeping with sport. A big reason why for low scoring totals is the reality that they have got performed at a underneath reasonable tempo, and feature struggled to knock down out of doors photographs. As a crew, the Red Raiders’ 3-point capturing proportion sits at simply 31.4%, striking them 394th within the NCAA.

Free Spread Prediction: Texas Tech Red Raiders -6

For this matchup, our school basketball having a bet type issues to their being price in taking the Texas Tech at the unfold as -6 level favorites over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Not best can we see the crew proceeding to accomplish neatly vs the unfold at house, as the college is 6-3-1 vs the unfold (ultimate 10), they’re because of close down a Oklahoma State unit that struggles with their out of doors capturing. Look for a excellent defensive effort to be the important thing reason why that the Red Raiders care for industry and canopy as -6 level favorites.