Oklahoma superintendent discusses importance of public schools

State superintendent discusses importance of Oklahoma public schools This comes as numerous education bills have been introduced at the state Capitol, some of which are controversial. Updated: 1:46 PM CST Feb 22, 2022



JAN: THIS COMES AS A NUMBER OF EDUCATNIO BILLS HAVE BEEN INTRODUCED TO THE NATION’S CAPITAL. JOINING USS I BOY HOFMEISTER. –Y HOFMEISTER. >> I WENT TO SAY THAT IT IS PUBLIC SCHOOL WEEK AND I WANT TO SAY THANK YOU TO ALL THE PARENTS WHO CAME TO THE CAPITAL YESTERDAY AND HAVE PLANS TO BE THERE TODAY. AS A MOM OF FOUR, A LOT KIDSRE A IN SCHOOL AND PARENTS ARE SACRIFICING TO ADVOCATE. THERE IS STILL GATRE NEED. THAT IS SAIDO T ME, THAT WE HAVE TO TAKE OFF WORK AS PARTSEN AND COME TO THE CAPITAL TO S,AY PLEASE FIND OUR PUBLIC SCHOOL — FUND OUR PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND KEMA SURE THE KIDS HAVE WHAT WE NEED WHICH IS A FUEDND TEACHER AND A BEHAVIORAL SPECIALTIES AND SCHOOL COUNSELORS. — SPECIALTIS AND SCHOOL COUNSELORS. JAN:SOOW H HAS THE PANDEMIC CHANGE THE WAY THAT WE LOOK AT EDUCATION HERE AND ACROSS THE COUNTRY? >> I THINK IT SHA CHANGED THAT PARENTS ARE MORE ENGAGED. THAT IS GREAT. WE ARE WORKING TO CREATE MORE ENGAGED COMMUNITIES AND CREATE A GREARTE OPPORTUNITY FOR PARENTS TO BE MORE INVOLVED. PARENTS ARE TELLING US THAT THEY ARE ANGRY THAT THEIR KIDS DON’T HAVE THE RESOURCES THEY NEED AND THEY WANT CHANGE. JASON: THE BIG TALK IS THIS OKLAHOMA EMPOWERMENT ACT. IT WOULD GIVE PARENTS A EDUCATION SAVINGS ACCOUNT TO PAY FOR PRIVATE AND PUBLIC SCHOOLING. YOUR THOUGHTS? >> IT WILL DO NOTHING TO INCREASE THE RESOURCES OUR CHILENDR NEED IN A PUBLIC SCHOOLS. IT DOES NOTHING TO ADD A SINEGL DOLLAR TO PAY FOR TEACHER PAY RAISES OR PROVIDTHE E SUPPORT OR PEOPLE TO BE ADDED TO EDUCATION. IT DOES THE OPPOSITE. IT TAKES MEYON AWAY FROM 90% OF OKLAHOMA KIDS. 700,000 CHILDREN WOULD BE PLDEETED FROMES AND IT IS NOT GOOD FOR OKLAHOMA ORCHIDS. JASON: SAW THE GOVERNOR TALK ABOUT ON FOX NEWS SAYGIN THAT THE BILL IS ABOUT FUNDING STUDTSEN AND NOT SCHOOLS. DO YOU AGREE. >>- – THE LEGISLATOR IS TO ESTABLH ISAND MAINTAIN A SYSTEM OF FREE PUBLIC EDUCATION FOR CHILDREN. WE WOULD SAY FUND CLASSROOMS, NOCOT RPORATIONS. THAT IS WHAT HAPPENS WITH THE VOUCHER SCHEME. THE GOVERRNO HAS FUNDED OFF THE TO–P TO SIPHON AWAY DOLLARS STJU TO IMPLEMENT HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS OF VOUCHER PLANS. THAT IS THE EPIC MODEL ON STEROI.DS IT IS NOT GOOD FOR PUBLIC SCHOOL STUDENTS AND THAT IS WHAT I AM HERE TO FIGHT FOR. JASON:OR F TSEHO WHO SUPPORT THE ACT, THEY SAY IT IS ABOUT PARENTS WHO SUPPORT TAX DOLLARS. MANY PARENTS FEEL LIKE THEY ARE LEFT OUT OF THE CONVERSATION. DOOU Y THINK THAT PARENTS SHOULD HAVE MORE CONTROL? >> THEY SHOULD HAVE MORE CONTROL. WHAT WE SEE THWI THESE SPECIAL INTEREST GROUP INITIATIVES ARE TAKING AWAY THE OPTIONS AND CHOICES RFO PARENTS WHERE 90% ARE — OF DSKI ATTEND OKLAHOMA PUBLIC SCHOOLS. PARENTS RE SAYING THEY WANT CLASS SIZES TO BE SMALLER. THEY WANT A FULL RESOURCED CURRICULUM AND ASID AND –AIDES AND THE NEEDS FOR ALL THE RESOURCES TO THE INSTRUCTIONAL GAPS THAT CHILDREN ENDURED BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC. >> WE CANNOT TAKE — >> WE CANNOT TAKE OUR FOOT OFF THE GAS. JAN:SO MY QUESTION ON THIS BILL. MCCULLOUGH- – MCCALL SAYS HE WILL NOT BE — THE BILL TO BE ALLOWED ON THE CHAMBER. IS THIS THE END OF IT? >> THEY WILL NOT LET THEIR FOOT OFF THE GAS AS THEY ARE PUBLIC SCHOOL HITTERS. THIS IS ABOUT — NOT WORKING IN A WAY TTHA DISMANTLES PUBLIC SCHOOLS. WE KNOW THAT OKLAHAOM RULE GROUP — COMMUNITIES UNDERSTANDS THAT VOUCHER IS A PUBLIC SCHOOL KILLER. YOU HAVE REALLY DISMANTDLE RULE COMMUNITIES. –RUAARAL MENUS. THIS IS ABOUT HAVING A WELL-ROUNDED EDUCATION. MAP — MATH AND READING SHOULD BE THE FOCUS. WE SHOULD NOT ALLOW SPECIAL — SPECIAL INTEREST GROSUP TO TAKE OVER. JASON: ABOUT30 3 SOMETHING BILLS ARE IN THE LEGISLATIVE SESSION. YTANHING YOU HAVE YOUR EYE ON? >> EVERY YEAR, THE LEGISLARTO IS FOCUS ON EDUCATION. THERE ARE SOME THAT ARE RELATED AND SOME THAT EAR INDIRECTLY RELATED. YOU WILL SAY NO TO THE — WE WILL SAY NO TO THE BILLS THAT LLWI HARM LONG-TERM. WHAT IT TAKES TO MAKE THE ECONOMY THRIVE, IT STASRT WITH WORLD-CLASS EDUCATION. WE ARE 49TH IN FUNDING OF EDUCATION. WE CANNOT AFFORD TO DIVIDE THE RESOURCES EVEN FURTHER AND TAKE AWAY THE OPPORTUNITIES FOR STUDEN.TS STUDENTS — WHEN STUDENTS ARE WINNERS,HE T COMMUNITY FLOURISHES AND THE ECONOMY. JASON: I WTAN TO TALK ABOUT SIX FIGURES FOR TEACHERS. IS THAT A REALISTIC GOAL BECAUSE A TALK HAS BEEN GETTING TEACHERS MORE PAY? >> THEY SHOULD BE PAID IN A COMPETITIVE WAGE. WE ARE FOR THAT BUT SHOW ME THE MONEY. THE GOVERNOR PROPOSED A $100,000 PAY RAISE FOR SOME TEACHERS BUT VEHA NO MONEY FOR THE EDUCATION BUDGET. WE HAVE GREATER NEEDS. WE NEED TO HAVE THE RESOURCES OUR STUDENTS NEED AND IT STARTS WITH A TEACHEROR F EVERY CL ASSROOM. JA