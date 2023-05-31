Oklahoma Supreme Court rules abortion laws unconstitutional | Oklahoma

(The Center Square) – The Oklahoma Supreme Court struck down two abortion laws Wednesday passed by state lawmakers in 2022, calling them “unconstitutional.”

Senate Bill 4327 banned abortions except to save the mother’s life and allowed abortion providers to be sued in civil court for up to $10,000 for violating the law.

State lawmakers also passed Senate Bill 1503 in 2022, known as the “Heartbeat Act.” The bill banned abortions after a fetus’ heartbeat was detected unless it would save the mother’s life.

The concurring justices referred to a March ruling in a separate case that said women have a “limited right to abortion.”

The justices also said the Heartbeat Act does not define a “medical emergency and has no severability clause.

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said he was disappointed with the ruling.

“Oklahoma is one of the most pro-life states in the nation,” McCall said in a statement. “Today’s ruling won’t change that, and we will continue to be a voice for the voiceless as we strive to protect the right to life in the State of Oklahoma.”

