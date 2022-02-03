Trending News

Oklahoma to expect waves of light, moderate snow

February 3, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
Oklahoma should expect waves of light and moderate snow into the evening.Snow continues to move across the state. Heavy snowfall can be seen along Interstate 44.

OKLAHOMA CITY —

Oklahoma should expect waves of light and moderate snow into the evening.

Snow continues to move across the state. Heavy snowfall can be seen along Interstate 44.

Watch the video player above for the latest timeline from KOCO Meteorologist Damon Lane.

