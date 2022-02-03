TIMELINE: Oklahoma to expect waves of light, moderate snow
TIMELINE: Oklahoma to expect waves of light, moderate snow
Oklahoma should expect waves of light and moderate snow into the evening.Snow continues to move across the state. Heavy snowfall can be seen along Interstate 44. Watch the video player above for the latest timeline from KOCO Meteorologist Damon Lane.Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter
Oklahoma should expect waves of light and moderate snow into the evening.
Snow continues to move across the state. Heavy snowfall can be seen along Interstate 44.
Watch the video player above for the latest timeline from KOCO Meteorologist Damon Lane.
