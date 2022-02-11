Trending News

Oklahoma to receive grant for electric vehicle infrastructure

February 11, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
Oklahoma to receive $66.3M grant to invest in electric vehicle infrastructure

The Biden administration announced the money is part of a $5 billion nationwide distribution to upgrade charging stations.

Oklahoma will receive $66.3 million over the next five years that will be invested in electric vehicle infrastructure.The Biden administration announced the money is part of a $5 billion nationwide distribution to upgrade charging stations.The goal is to make sure all Americans have access to charging stations.

Oklahoma will receive $66.3 million over the next five years that will be invested in electric vehicle infrastructure.

The Biden administration announced the money is part of a $5 billion nationwide distribution to upgrade charging stations.

The goal is to make sure all Americans have access to charging stations.



