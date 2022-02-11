Oklahoma to receive grant for electric vehicle infrastructure

THE NEW THIS MORNING. OKLAHOMA WILBEL RECEIVING 66.3 DOLLARS OVERHE T NEXT FIVE YEARS ALL OF THIS FDINGUN WILL BE INVEEDST IN ELECTRIC VEHICLE INFRASTRUCTURE THE BIDEN MIADNISTRATION ANNOUNCED THE MONEY AS PART OF A $5 BILLION DOLLAR NATIONWEID DISTRIBUTION TO UPGRADE CHARGING STATIONS. THE GOAL HERE IS TO MAKE SUR
Oklahoma to receive $66.3M grant to invest in electric vehicle infrastructure
The Biden administration announced the money is part of a $5 billion nationwide distribution to upgrade charging stations.
Oklahoma will receive $66.3 million over the next five years that will be invested in electric vehicle infrastructure.The Biden administration announced the money is part of a $5 billion nationwide distribution to upgrade charging stations.The goal is to make sure all Americans have access to charging stations.
