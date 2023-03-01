Oklahoma to see another round of severe storms Thursday

While the elements has been great the previous couple of days, the chance of severe climate returns Thursday.KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says the twister chance throughout southeastern Oklahoma Thursday afternoon could be very important, and powerful tornadoes are imaginable. The Oklahoma City metro does no longer have a chance for tornadoes, and the danger of severe climate within the metro is basically for hail.Click right here to see extra headlines KOCO 5 is following.Jonathan says there is a important probability for a twister outbreak throughout Texarkana.Showers and thunderstorms are anticipated to pop up within the afternoon and can proceed east with the twister danger. Another line of rain is anticipated past due Thursday evening, however the ones storms don’t seem to be anticipated to be severe. Because of the chilly entrance, some snow will combine in early Friday morning sooner than all of it strikes out by way of break of day.Jonathan says there may not be a lot snow – perhaps a snappy dusting or an inch – nevertheless it will have to soften temporarily.Open the video participant above for the most recent severe climate and snow timeline. Be positive to obtain the KOCO 5 App to obtain custom designed climate indicators. You can watch our workforce protection at the app, too.>> Check Closings>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter

