Oklahoma to see severe storms with hail risk this weekend

Parts of Oklahoma might severe severe climate with a hail risk Saturday night time.

KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says remoted storms will develop after 4 p.m. with a hail risk for a lot of the state. The greater instability will stay south of Interstate 40, and Damon says these storms will produce half-dollar-size hail.

Areas north of Interstate 40 ought to see quarter-size hail.

