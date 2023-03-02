Oklahoma to see severe storms with threat of hail, tornadoes

Parts of Oklahoma may see waves of severe storms on Thursday with the threat of hail and tornadoes.Below is a operating weblog of updates at the severe storms transferring into and throughout Oklahoma. Keep checking in all the way through the day for the most recent main points. Open the video participant above for the most recent from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team.5 p.m. Thursday Update: Heavy rain is predicted to transfer north around the state into the Oklahoma City metro house. A menace for tornados is most effective anticipated within the northeast section of the state. The twister caution for Bryan and Atoka counties used to be canceled. 4:30 p.m. Thursday Update: A twister caution used to be issued for Atoka County till 5:15 p.m. The twister caution in Bryan County is sustained till 5:15 p.m.4:15 p.m. Thursday Update: A twister caution used to be issued for Bryan County till 4:45 p.m.4 p.m. Thursday Update: A flood advisory used to be issued for Coal and Hughes counties till 7:30 p.m.1 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm watch used to be issued for portions of southern Oklahoma till 7 p.m. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Sabrina Bates says huge hail and harmful wind gusts are imaginable.12:15 p.m. Thursday Update: KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says the additional southeast you cross, the upper the chance for severe storms is. Storms are anticipated to pop out of Texas this afternoon, and the upper humidity within the Texoma may create extra rotating storms. Southeastern Oklahoma may see golf-ball-sized hail, and winds may achieve 70-80 mph.11:20 a.m. Thursday Update: KOCO 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says Oklahoma City will probably be severe-weather loose Thursday, however the metro will have to see rain.The severe climate menace in reality ramps up for the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and into east Texas, southeast Oklahoma and Arkansas. Strong tornadoes are most probably Thursday afternoon with a reasonable menace in position for some spaces.10:55 a.m. Thursday Update: KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says sturdy tornadoes are imaginable in Durant and puts east of there. He additionally mentioned they are imaginable throughout north Texas and into Arkansas.The Oklahoma City metro is tornado-risk-free.10:45 a.m. Thursday Update: Although the elements is quiet within the Oklahoma City metro, KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says there’s rain close to McLoud. He mentioned that house is the height house for lightning storms to get started up.The twister menace for southeastern Oklahoma continues. Strong tornadoes are imaginable within the Texarkana house, and the southeastern section of the state may see harmful winds.The Oklahoma City metro, on the other hand, may well be clipped by means of hail with this spherical of severe storms.9:15 a.m. Thursday Update: KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says he is gazing japanese Oklahoma in the following few hours for hail and a severe thunderstorm watch. The probability of an eye fixed is 40% for portions of southeastern Oklahoma, together with McAlester. 7 a.m. Thursday Update: KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder mentioned the primary wave is from 9 a.m. to midday that brings a hail threat from the Oklahoma City metro to northeastern Oklahoma.A 2d wave is predicted to hit southern Oklahoma ranging to close to the OKC metro from midday to 3 p.m. as storms come around the Red River.The 3rd wave from 3-6 p.m., on the other hand, is predicted to be the worst of the 3 for Oklahoma. Jonathan says the twister menace for a ways southeastern Oklahoma may well be beautiful unhealthy.Along with the twister menace, southeastern Oklahoma may see 2-inch hail and 70 mph winds. Then, northwestern Oklahoma may see some snow past due Thursday evening and early Friday morning. Jonathan says the snowstorm will have to be a snappy dusting that may soften early within the morning.Open the video participant above to see when you’ll be able to see severe storms on your house.Be positive to obtain the KOCO 5 App to obtain custom designed climate signals. You can watch our crew protection at the app, too.>> Check Closings>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter

Parts of Oklahoma may see waves of severe storms on Thursday with the threat of hail and tornadoes. Below is a operating weblog of updates at the severe storms transferring into and throughout Oklahoma. Keep checking in all the way through the day for the most recent main points. Open the video participant above for the most recent from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. 5 p.m. Thursday Update: Heavy rain is predicted to transfer north around the state into the Oklahoma City metro house. A menace for tornados is most effective anticipated within the northeast section of the state. The twister caution for Bryan and Atoka counties used to be canceled. 4:30 p.m. Thursday Update: A twister caution used to be issued for Atoka County till 5:15 p.m. The twister caution in Bryan County is sustained till 5:15 p.m. 4:15 p.m. Thursday Update: A twister caution used to be issued for Bryan County till 4:45 p.m. 4 p.m. Thursday Update: A flood advisory used to be issued for Coal and Hughes counties till 7:30 p.m. 1 p.m. Thursday Update: A severe thunderstorm watch used to be issued for portions of southern Oklahoma till 7 p.m. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Sabrina Bates says huge hail and harmful wind gusts are imaginable. This content material is imported from Facebook.

You could also be in a position to to find the similar content material in some other layout, or you will be in a position to to find extra information, at their internet website online. 12:15 p.m. Thursday Update: KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says the additional southeast you cross, the upper the chance for severe storms is. Storms are anticipated to pop out of Texas this afternoon, and the upper humidity within the Texoma may create extra rotating storms. Southeastern Oklahoma may see golf-ball-sized hail, and winds may achieve 70-80 mph. 11:20 a.m. Thursday Update: KOCO 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says Oklahoma City will probably be severe-weather loose Thursday, however the metro will have to see rain. The severe climate menace in reality ramps up for the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and into east Texas, southeast Oklahoma and Arkansas. Strong tornadoes are most probably Thursday afternoon with a reasonable menace in position for some spaces. This content material is imported from Facebook.

You could also be in a position to to find the similar content material in some other layout, or you will be in a position to to find extra information, at their internet website online. 10:55 a.m. Thursday Update: KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says sturdy tornadoes are imaginable in Durant and puts east of there. He additionally mentioned they are imaginable throughout north Texas and into Arkansas. The Oklahoma City metro is tornado-risk-free. This content material is imported from Facebook.

You could also be in a position to to find the similar content material in some other layout, or you will be in a position to to find extra information, at their internet website online. 10:45 a.m. Thursday Update: Although the elements is quiet within the Oklahoma City metro, KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says there’s rain close to McLoud. He mentioned that house is the height house for lightning storms to get started up. The twister menace for southeastern Oklahoma continues. Strong tornadoes are imaginable within the Texarkana house, and the southeastern section of the state may see harmful winds. The Oklahoma City metro, on the other hand, may well be clipped by means of hail with this spherical of severe storms.

9:15 a.m. Thursday Update: KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says he is gazing japanese Oklahoma in the following few hours for hail and a severe thunderstorm watch. The probability of an eye fixed is 40% for portions of southeastern Oklahoma, together with McAlester. This content material is imported from Facebook.

You could also be in a position to to find the similar content material in some other layout, or you will be in a position to to find extra information, at their internet website online. 7 a.m. Thursday Update: KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder mentioned the primary wave is from 9 a.m. to midday that brings a hail threat from the Oklahoma City metro to northeastern Oklahoma. A 2d wave is predicted to hit southern Oklahoma ranging to close to the OKC metro from midday to 3 p.m. as storms come around the Red River. The 3rd wave from 3-6 p.m., on the other hand, is predicted to be the worst of the 3 for Oklahoma. Jonathan says the twister menace for a ways southeastern Oklahoma may well be beautiful unhealthy. This content material is imported from Facebook.

You could also be in a position to to find the similar content material in some other layout, or you will be in a position to to find extra information, at their internet website online. Along with the twister menace, southeastern Oklahoma may see 2-inch hail and 70 mph winds. Then, northwestern Oklahoma may see some snow past due Thursday evening and early Friday morning. Jonathan says the snowstorm will have to be a snappy dusting that may soften early within the morning. This content material is imported from Facebook.

You could also be in a position to to find the similar content material in some other layout, or you will be in a position to to find extra information, at their internet website online. Open the video participant above to see when you’ll be able to see severe storms on your house. Be positive to obtain the KOCO 5 App to obtain custom designed climate signals. You can watch our crew protection at the app, too. >> Check Closings >> Check Live, Interactive Radar >> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage >> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone >> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android >> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook >> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter

submit credit score to Source link