Oklahoma to see snow as winter storm approaches state

A winter weather advisory has been issued for almost all of the state till Friday afternoon.

KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says wintry precipitation with snow strikes into Oklahoma late Thursday night time. The northern a part of the state will see probably the most snow, with 2-Four inches anticipated to fall.

Central Oklahoma and southeastern Oklahoma ought to see 1-2 inches. Southwestern Oklahoma is anticipated to get lower than an inch of snow. Southwestern Oklahoma is anticipated to get lower than an inch of snow.

Slick highway circumstances will develop early Friday morning. Many of the state can have slick spots after 7 a.m., and roads in northern Oklahoma might be coated in snow.

Jonathan has the most recent timeline for when winter climate will transfer throughout Oklahoma. Open the video participant above to see when snow might be in your space.

