Oklahoma tornado survivors recount seconds it took for storms to wreak havoc

March 3, 2023
'We hunkered down into the toilet': Norman, OK resident on tornado

A Norman, Oklahoma resident informed FOX Weather multimedia journalist Brandy Campbell that the majority of his circle of relatives’s space was once destroyed via an EF-2 tornado. His circle of relatives, together with the puppy canine, survived the tornado via taking safe haven in a rest room.

NORMAN, Okla. – People whose lives have been upended inside seconds via storms that tore during the Oklahoma City house Sunday evening are suffering to determine the street to restoration.

There have been no less than 9 stories of tornadoes within the Great Plains – seven of the ones got here from Oklahoma on my own. Officials on the National Weather Service workplace in Norman, a suburb of Oklahoma City, mentioned they have got discovered injury that signifies that some of the tornadoes was once no less than an EF-2 at the Enhanced Fujita Scale. That manner it had winds of between 111 and 135 mph.

One of the toughest hit puts within the Sooner State seems to be a Norman community, the place FOX Weather’s Brandy Campbell shared photographs and video Monday of roofs lacking, flipped automobiles and streets suffering from particles.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO IF YOUR PROPERTY SUSTAINED TORNADO DAMAGE

Cars are noticed flipped and broken in entrance of a house Feb. 27, 2023, in Norman, Oklahoma, after a tornado swept during the house the evening ahead of.
People in a Norman, Oklahoma, community blank up particles Feb. 27, 2023, after a tornado swept during the house the evening ahead of.
People in a Norman, Oklahoma, community assess injury Feb. 27, 2023, left at the back of via a tornado the evening ahead of.
Tornado injury is noticed in Norman, Oklahoma, on Feb. 27, 2023, after a tornado swept during the house the evening ahead of.
People in a Norman, Oklahoma, community assess injury Feb. 27, 2023, left via a tornado that swept during the house the evening ahead of.
A side road check in Norman, Oklahoma, is toppled Feb. 27, 2023, after a tornado swept during the house the evening ahead of.
People blank up particles in Norman, Oklahoma, on Feb. 27, 2023, after a tornado swept during the house the evening ahead of.
A couple of tennis sneakers are noticed within the driveway of a house in Norman, Oklahoma, on Feb. 27, 2023, after a tornado swept during the house the evening ahead of.
Homes in Norman, Oklahoma, are noticed broken Feb. 27, 2023, the morning after a tornado swept during the house.
Debris is strewn a few community in Norman, Oklahoma, on Feb. 27. 2023, the morning after a tornado swept during the house. 
Tornado injury is noticed in Norman, Oklahoma, on Feb. 27, 2023, after a tornado swept during the house the evening ahead of.
Tornado injury is noticed in Norman, Oklahoma, on Feb. 27, 2023, after a tornado swept during the house the evening ahead of.
Tornado injury is noticed in Norman, Oklahoma, on Feb. 27, 2023, after a tornado swept during the house the evening ahead of.
David Stanley, who has lived locally for a few yr after transferring there from California, mentioned this was once his first enjoy with a tornado.

“The windows exploded in the house,” Stanley mentioned. “The garage door looks like it wanted to come off. You can see the tree is down. We’ve got holes in the roof. It was scary.”

Stanley mentioned the tornado got here and went in about 15 seconds. He mentioned has noticed tornado injury at the news ahead of, however to enjoy it is completely other.

“The intensity. The violence of it all, and, like I said, it happened so quickly,” Stanley mentioned.

'The home windows exploded': Resident describes taking safe haven right through tornado in Norman, OK

FOX Weather’s Brandy Campbell spoke to a Norman, Oklahoma resident about his enjoy taking safe haven right through the tornado Sunday night time. 

Carmen Marco mentioned she was once additionally stunned at how temporarily the typhoon took place.

“It was very sudden,” Marco mentioned. “Like, it came out of nowhere. You felt the pressure change. My ears popped and windows went out. We could hear crashing. We could hear banging. It was a lot.”

WHERE ARE TORNADOES MOST LIKELY TO OCCUR IN FEBRUARY?

'Came out of nowhere': NWS unearths injury of no less than EF-2 power in Norman, OK

FOX Weather’s Brandy Campbell continues protection in Norman, Oklahoma talking to citizens and the way they stayed secure right through the robust tornado. 

Tim Dorrough mentioned he and a few buddies moved quickly to an internal rest room of his house once they heard the roar of the tornado coming near.

“They say online that it sounds like a train coming,” Dorrough mentioned. “It really does. It just kept getting louder and louder.”

That rest room gave the impression to be some of the few portions of his space after the tornado, demonstrating the recommendation of mavens to safe haven in a small, centrally-located room of a construction right through a tornado.

Dedrick Hoffstead mentioned the wind was once blowing thru his house as he and his circle of relatives scurried to the toilet for protection. He mentioned that once they emerged from their safe haven, a number of neighbors have been status of their house to test on them.

“I’m kind of at a loss for words,” Hoffstead mentioned. “My shed is gone. Everything that we own, everything I feel like we kind of worked for, is just in the wind now.”

HOW METEOROLOGISTS DETERMINE IF A TORNADO IS TO BLAME FOR STORM DAMAGE

'I'm at a loss for phrases': Norman, Oklahoma resident attempting to salvage house following tornado

FOX Weather’s Brandy Campbell is in Norman, Oklahoma the place she spoke to a resident who is making an attempt to salvage his house following the tornado that hit the Oklahoma City house on Sunday. 

Insurance claims and injury exams have already begun, however selecting a beginning position for cleanup is proving tricky. Both Stanley and Marco mentioned they’ve been busy selecting up the shattered glass this is scattered all the way through their houses, however Hoffstead mentioned a water leak has difficult the method at his house. 

“I think everyone’s question is, ‘What’s the first step?’” Marco mentioned. “Where do you even begin to clean this up?”

“I don’t know where to start,” Stanley mentioned right through an interview with Campbell. “Any ideas?”

Dorrough mentioned he is annoyed and on edge realizing that the cash he had stored for his wedding ceremony in May will now have to be used to discover a new house.

