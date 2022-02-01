Oklahoma under winter storm warning with snow, ice expected





Winter storm warning issued for parts of Oklahoma, including OKC metro Updated: 2:14 PM CST Feb 1, 2022 Authorities have issued a winter storm warning for several counties in Oklahoma, including the Oklahoma City metro, until Thursday night.>> Related: How to personalize, use KOCO 5 app to stay safe during severe weatherBelow is a running block for weather updates as the ice and snow approach Oklahoma.2 p.m. Tuesday Update: Will Rogers World Airport announced that Delta Airlines has canceled all of its Wednesday morning flights out of the Oklahoma City airport. American Airlines also has canceled all overnight flights and will resue flights at 8 a.m. Wednesday.People with flights out of Will Rogers World Airport are urged to call your airline to check on the status of your flight. You also can check the status of your departing flight here.11:30 a.m. Tuesday Update: The warning was issued for Harper, Woods, Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Ellis, Woodward, Major, Garfield, Noble, Blaine, Kingfisher, Logan, Payne, Caddo, Canadian, Oklahoma, Lincoln, Grady, McClain, Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Hughes, Tillman, Comanche, Stephens, Garvin, Murray, Pontotoc, Coal, Cotton, Jefferson, Carter, Johnston, Atoka, Love, Marshall and Bryan counties. Open the video player above to get the latest from KOCO 5 Meteorologist Sabrina Bates.A winter storm advisory also has been issued for several counties in southwest Oklahoma – Roger Mills, Dewey, Custer, Beckham, Washita, Harmon, Greer and Kiowa counties.>> Related: Oklahoma schools prepare for virtual learning during approaching winter stormsThe warning begins Tuesday night and will be in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.Open the video player below for the timeline from KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder. KOCO 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says the counties involved in the warning could see 3-5 inches of snow. The areas included in the advisory could see 1-3 inches. Counties in eastern Oklahoma are still under a winter storm watch.OG&E officials said they are pre-staging 3,000 personnel and contractors across the service area to support customers in need of power restoration. The crews will be in place by Tuesday evening.Related Video Below: OG&E crews preparing for winter freezeBe sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter Authorities have issued a winter storm warning for several counties in Oklahoma, including the Oklahoma City metro, until Thursday night. >> Related: How to personalize, use KOCO 5 app to stay safe during severe weather Below is a running block for weather updates as the ice and snow approach Oklahoma. 2 p.m. Tuesday Update: Will Rogers World Airport announced that Delta Airlines has canceled all of its Wednesday morning flights out of the Oklahoma City airport. American Airlines also has canceled all overnight flights and will resue flights at 8 a.m. Wednesday. People with flights out of Will Rogers World Airport are urged to call your airline to check on the status of your flight. You also can check the status of your departing flight here. This content is imported from Twitter.

You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. ALERT: Tomorrow, January 2, Delta Airlines has cancelled all their morning flights out of WRWA. American Airlines has cancelled all overnight flights and will resume flights January 2, at 8am Wednesday morning. Call your airline to check on the status of your flight. pic.twitter.com/G9G3NnZxcT — Will Rogers World Airport (OKC) (@fly_okc) February 1, 2022 11:30 a.m. Tuesday Update: The warning was issued for Harper, Woods, Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Ellis, Woodward, Major, Garfield, Noble, Blaine, Kingfisher, Logan, Payne, Caddo, Canadian, Oklahoma, Lincoln, Grady, McClain, Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Hughes, Tillman, Comanche, Stephens, Garvin, Murray, Pontotoc, Coal, Cotton, Jefferson, Carter, Johnston, Atoka, Love, Marshall and Bryan counties. Open the video player above to get the latest from KOCO 5 Meteorologist Sabrina Bates. A winter storm advisory also has been issued for several counties in southwest Oklahoma – Roger Mills, Dewey, Custer, Beckham, Washita, Harmon, Greer and Kiowa counties. >> Related: Oklahoma schools prepare for virtual learning during approaching winter storms The warning begins Tuesday night and will be in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday. Open the video player below for the timeline from KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder. KOCO 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says the counties involved in the warning could see 3-5 inches of snow. The areas included in the advisory could see 1-3 inches. Counties in eastern Oklahoma are still under a winter storm watch. This content is imported from Twitter.

You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. UPDATE: WINTER STORM WARNING for all ok Central Oklahoma and NW Oklahoma and Panhandle. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Western Oklahoma 3″-5″ of snow likely in pink zone and 1-3″ in purple zone. pic.twitter.com/fWjBaStMFR — Damon Lane (@KOCOdamonlane) February 1, 2022 OG&E officials said they are pre-staging 3,000 personnel and contractors across the service area to support customers in need of power restoration. The crews will be in place by Tuesday evening. Related Video Below: OG&E crews preparing for winter freeze

