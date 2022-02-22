Trending News

Oklahoma unveils long-range plan for state’s turnpike system

February 22, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority officials are holding a news conference Tuesday to unveil a long-range plan for the state’s turnpike system.Oklahoma Turnpike Authority officials said the board will welcome Stitt and Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz to discuss the new plan. They are expected to discuss upgrades to turnpike infrastructure and potential plans to connect more communities.The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s monthly board meeting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Open the video player above to watch.Click here to read the full agenda.

