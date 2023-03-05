Oklahoma voters to decide Tuesday whether to legalize recreational marijuana | News

Oklahoma

March 5, 2023
Voters will cross to the polls Tuesday to decide whether recreational marijuana will grow to be felony in Oklahoma.

Polls will probably be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in precincts around the state, together with the ones in Comanche County, to permit voters to decide the destiny of State Question 820, an offer created through the initiative petition procedure that might create a brand new state statute.

