Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State odds, how to watch, live stream: Model makes Feb. 26 college basketball prediction

Big 12 rivals will meet on Saturday when the Oklahoma Sooners (14-14, 4-11) host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-14, 6-9) in the basketball version of the Bedlam Series rivalry. The Cowboys are ineligible for the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket this year, so they’ll try to play spoiler against their in-state rivals. Oklahoma, meanwhile, was recently on the 2022 March Madness bubble, but has dropped four straight, ramping up the pressure on the Sooners as the postseason approaches. You can stream the game on Paramount+.
Tipoff is set for noon ET at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Sooners as 3.5-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State odds, while the over-under for total points is 130.5. Saturday’s matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.
Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch NCAA on CBS matchups and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like college hoops, Champions League, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start, so sign up now here.
How to watch Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State
- Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State date: Saturday, Feb. 26
- Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State time: Noon ET
- Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State TV channel: CBS
- Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State live stream: Paramount+
College basketball picks for Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma
Before tuning into the Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past five-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.
For Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State, the model is projecting that the Sooners cover the spread. The Sooners have dominated their rivals in Norman recently. They have won 15 of their last 17 against OSU at home. With this small line, OU has a strong chance to cover if it wins.
Oklahoma State, meanwhile, is just 6-14 against the spread in its last 20 games overall. The Sooners have a better shooting percentage (47.6), free-throw percentage (75.3) and three-point percentage (32.9) than the Cowboys, so there are clear offensive edges for the home team.
SportsLine’s model says the Sooners clear 70 points, surpassing their season scoring average, which is enough to pick up the win and cover in well over 50 percent of simulations.
How to watch, live stream the college basketball on CBS
Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch NCAA on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including Champions League, top soccer matches, golf, college basketball, and so much more.
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL