Oklahoma vs. Texas: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, spread, football game odds

One of probably the most thrilling rivalries in all of faculty football takes heart stage early on Saturday because the Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma headlines on the State Fair of Texas. Both the Longhorns and Sooners are desperately seeking a victory after dropping two video games within the first 5 weeks of the season to fall out of the AP Top 25.
Oklahoma suffered its worst regular-season loss since 2014, 55-24, by the hands of TCU. The Horned Frogs exploded for 668 yards of offense with an inexplicable 4 touchdowns of greater than 60 yards. Texas beat West Virginia, maybe the worst group within the Big 12, 38-20, behind 303 yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Hudson Card. The Longhorns have losses to No. 1 Alabama and Texas Tech by a mixed 4 factors.
The Longhorns and Sooners have performed 117 instances, with Texas holding a 62-50-5 all-time benefit. Last season, Texas took an 18-point lead over Oklahoma with simply 2:45 remaining within the third quarter. Then, the Sooners scored 25 unanswered factors to drag off the largest comeback within the historical past of the rivalry with a 55-48 win.
Oklahoma vs. Texas: Need to know
Historic game: The Red River Showdown is without doubt one of the most historic rivalries in school football with 117 matchups relationship again to 1900. However, that is the primary time in additional than twenty years that neither group is ranked heading into the game. In truth, the final time each groups had been unranked was 1998, the primary yr of the Mack Brown period at Texas and a yr earlier than Bob Stoops arrived at Oklahoma. Both applications definitely hope that their subsequent eras go as swimmingly.
Quarterback uncertainty: Oklahoma and Texas have quarterback damage points heading into the State Fair on Saturday. Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel exited the TCU game with a concussion. Backup Davis Beville was a non-factor within the second half, throwing for simply 50 yards on 16 makes an attempt. Texas has been with out beginning quarterback Quinn Ewers since Week 2 towards Alabama, however hopes are excessive that the gifted signal-caller might return for his first Red River Showdown. Whichever quarterbacks can play might shift the game.
Dynamic talent expertise: While Oklahoma and Texas have each struggled within the season’s early going, most of the greatest offensive gamers within the Big 12 will take the sector. Texas operating again Bijan Robinson is without doubt one of the few rushers within the nation that would compete for first-round consideration within the NFL Draft. He already has 515 yards speeding and eight touchdowns via 5 video games. Oklahoma receiver Marvin Mims is off to an ideal begin with 438 yards receiving on almost 20 yards per catch common. Texas receiver Xavier Worthy will compete for All-America consideration by the point his profession is over. Points will come early and sometimes.
How to watch Oklahoma vs. Texas dwell
Date: Saturday, Oct. 8 | Time: 12 p.m. ET
Location: Cotton Bowl — Dallas
TV: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (Try without spending a dime)
Oklahoma vs. Texas prediction, picks
Featured Game | Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma has been favored on this game each season since 2009, however the Longhorns have pulled loads of upsets towards higher Sooners groups. While Texas ought to win, there’s one thing about this game that at all times brings out the most effective within the underdog. Texas wins, however the game is way nearer than a full landing. Prediction: Oklahoma +7
